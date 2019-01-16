Dream Wall Street
- Indicators
-
Yaroslav VarankinI love to trade in the financial market and everything connected with it. I also like programming, this is my hobby in my free time.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
- Dream Wall Street It represents the visualization of support resistance levels.
- the indicator marks the levels that are formed on a candle whose tick volume exceeds the average volume; it is perfect as it is without filters for scalping by level
- it can also be used as an addition to an existing trading system. The indicator can be used as a filter. It is already set up to configure anything for you.
- Settings allow you to customize the light levels