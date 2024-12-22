Binary has 6 is an indicator for binary options trading in MT4 that works on any timeframe and with any currency pair. It can also be used for Forex trading.

Key Features:

Expiration: By default, set to 1 candle, but users can adjust it to a period from 1 to 3 candles in the settings.

By default, set to 1 candle, but users can adjust it to a period from 1 to 3 candles in the settings. Trend-based trading: The indicator generates signals following the current trend.

The indicator generates signals following the current trend. Signals: Before the current candle closes, an arrow (red or blue) appears on the chart as a signal for entry. These signals are available through buffers, allowing integration with external expert advisors for automated trading.

Before the current candle closes, an arrow (red or blue) appears on the chart as a signal for entry. These signals are available through buffers, allowing integration with external expert advisors for automated trading. Flexibility: Suitable for different market conditions and strategies.

Installation:

To ensure correct operation, you need to add the MQL5 folder to your terminal's directory. You can download the folder from this link. A detailed installation guide is available in this video.

Additional:

For pop-up notifications when a signal appears, install an additional indicator available at mql5.com.



