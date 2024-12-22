Binary has 6
- Indicators
- Roman Lomaev
- Version: 1.0
Binary has 6 is an indicator for binary options trading in MT4 that works on any timeframe and with any currency pair. It can also be used for Forex trading.
Key Features:
- Expiration: By default, set to 1 candle, but users can adjust it to a period from 1 to 3 candles in the settings.
- Trend-based trading: The indicator generates signals following the current trend.
- Signals: Before the current candle closes, an arrow (red or blue) appears on the chart as a signal for entry. These signals are available through buffers, allowing integration with external expert advisors for automated trading.
- Flexibility: Suitable for different market conditions and strategies.
Installation:
To ensure correct operation, you need to add the MQL5 folder to your terminal's directory. You can download the folder from this link. A detailed installation guide is available in this video.
Additional:
For pop-up notifications when a signal appears, install an additional indicator available at mql5.com.
Can you fix your indicators, they not showing on the charts