Divergent Accuracy
- Indicators
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Yaroslav VarankinI love to trade in the financial market and everything connected with it. I also like programming, this is my hobby in my free time.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The Divergent Accuracy indicator is designed to identify discrepancies on the price chart of a currency pair.
The Divergent Accuracy indicator recognizes bullish and bearish divergences, and can also output a signal that a divergence has been detected...
In addition to identifying divergences, the indicator works with overbought and oversold levels, and also shows arrows to enter the market...