Scalping and Binary Signal Detector

Scalping and Binary Signal Detector - Scalping indicator that gives directional signals for opening positions along the trend.
The indicator is a complete trading system that can be used for Forex and binary options.
The system of algorithms allows you to recognize intense price movements in several consecutive bars.
The indicator provides several types of alerts for arrows.
Works on any trading instruments and time frames (M5 or Higher recommended).

How to use for trading
The appearance of a yellow bar and arrow is a signal to buy, the remaining bars are the signal accompaniment.
stop loss is several points below the low of the previous candle.
The appearance of a red bar and arrow is a signal to sell, the remaining bars are the signal accompaniment.
stop loss is several points above the high of the previous candle.

You can close a position after a few candles, having received a price movement, or after an empty signal appears, when the directional movement has stopped.

Input parameters
  • Appearance of a Signal - On which bar to give signals / 0 - the signal may disappear / 1 - the signal will not disappear.
  • Trend Duration - Increasing the duration of the trend.
  • Signal Frequency Reduction - Reducing the frequency of signals.
  • Show Arrows on Chart - duplicate signals on the chart
  • Count Bars - The number of indicator bars on the chart.
  • Play sound / Display pop-up message / Send push notification / Send email (true/false) : Use notifications when signal points appear.
  • Sound file signal - Sound file for signals
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Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter + RR Guarantee System for XAUUSD Swing Trading No repaint. No redraw. No lag. All signals lock after confirmation. Bonus for buyers: Get AI Zone Radar ($59 value) + PDF manual free with purchase. Send me a message on MQL5 after buying. AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834 MT5 version also available: https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/177643?source=Site +Profile+Seller Used and trusted by gold traders
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
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