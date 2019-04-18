Revolution Martingale Pro
- Indicators
-
Yaroslav VarankinI love to trade in the financial market and everything connected with it. I also like programming, this is my hobby in my free time.
- Version: 1.38
- Updated: 18 April 2019
- Activations: 5
Revolution Martingale Pro
indicator for binary options!
at the time of opening and the appearance of the signal!
Blue diamond is shopping up.
A red diamond is an option down.
The indicator is already set to trade in binary options.
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protection is set against hitting on (steps - martingale knees) protection of several minuses under the row.
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(Redrawing possible)