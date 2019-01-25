Premium Volume
- Indicators
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Yaroslav VarankinI love to trade in the financial market and everything connected with it. I also like programming, this is my hobby in my free time.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The premium loudness indicator draws on the chart of a currency pair based on data on the price level in the back period in the input parameters of the indicator in the form of a histogram.
The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions conducted on it
If the broker provides real volume data,
Cannot be received
For example, the range H1 can be specified as H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1.
For M1, it is recommended to use periodic settings for M5 values.