Magic Filter MTF is perfect for any strategy.





you do not need to load the chart with extra indicators like this one indicator will replace all additional filters for you





it can also be a great strategy.





it combines well with trading at local minima and maximums (resistance levels)





multi-timeframe-multi-currency indicator





4 screen system is used 4 rows of arrows UTB indicators adjusted for different periods





t can be a reliable signal that can be traded and when one arrow needs to make a deal for a small time for 1-3 candles one arrow who is more suitable for binary options indicator knows how to recognize sideways movement in the market, it denotes it with a yellow arrow pointing to the right .... when two arrows pointing in the same direction on the same timeframe coincide,I



