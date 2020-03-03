FxChanelPro

FxChannelPro - the top channel indicator - time-tested, is a complete trading system. The indicator algorithm forms an extended trading channel (blue lines), as well as trading signals in the form of arrows. The down arrow (red) is a signal to sell or close a previously open buy position, the up arrow (green) is a signal to buy or close an earlier open sell position. The indicator also forms intermediate lines of goals. In the upper left corner, the indicator displays approximate estimated profit in points. The indicator is set in the usual way.





Indicator Benefits

works with any trade symbol

works on any time period

can be used as a trading strategy for conventional trading, scalping or binary options trading

Indicator Recommendations

1. Wait for a sell signal (red down arrow) or a buy signal (green up arrow).

2. Open a position towards the signal.

3. The first goal of profit is a quarter of the channel (yellow line).

4. The second goal of profit is the middle of the channel (green line).

5. The third goal of profit is the opposite boundary of the channel.

6. Stop-loss is set outside the channel borders at a small distance from the opening price, which makes trading in the channel more secure.

This indicator has great potential for the success of the trader ...



