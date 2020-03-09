BinaryUniversal



Advantages of the indicator



setting the accuracy of the signals the indicator works with binary options the indicator works on Forex suitable for scalping suitable for aggressive and conservative trading



Indicator parameters



Accuracy=3 - the accuracy of the signals is 0...10 , the larger the value, the higher the accuracy of the signals

- the accuracy of the signals is 0...10 , the larger the value, the higher the accuracy of the signals TrendPeriod=10 - period for determination of the local trend

- period for determination of the local trend alert =true-enable / disable the Alert window

=true-enable / disable the Alert window notification=false - enables/disables the sending of push notifications



Recommendations for working with the indicator



To exclude from the trade time to change the trading sessions and news releases Expiration time for binary options to choose in the amount of 2-5 candle After the appearance of the signal in the form of arrows on the chart, be sure to wait for the confirmation of the signal in the information window or wait for the Alert signal.



is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and with any trading symbol.The indicator on the chart displays signals in the form of arrows and an information window, where the current trading symbol, spread, direction of the local trend and confirmation of the signal are displayed.