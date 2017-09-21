FutureForecastMt4

1

FutureForecast is one of the few indicators looking into the future, or rather calculating the current candle's High and Low price values.


Advantages of the indicator

  • no repainting
  • works on any timeframes
  • works with any trading instruments
  • perfectly suitable for scalping and trading binary options


Parameters

  • alert - enable/disable alerts about signals. Enabled by default.


Parameters (Colors)

  • FutureHigh - estimated High price line color.
  • FutureLow - estimated Low price line color.


Recommendations

The indicator forms two lines. By default, they are of the same color but it can be changed in the Colors section of the indicator settings.

The upper indicator line is a forecast High of the current candle, while the lower line is a forecast Low.

Trading should be performed with anticipation of a rollback from these lines. If the candle Close price breaks the indicator levels, the next candle will most likely make a correction in the opposite direction.

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Experts
SignalDeMarker - stable in its work automatic adviser. The algorithm of the adviser's work is based on the definition of overbought / oversold market zones, built on the basis of an assessment of the current demand and the level of risk. The indicator is installed in the usual way, on a chart with a time period of D1 and works with any trading instrument. Options Expert_MagicNumber = 1234 - magic number Signal_StopLevel = 50.0 - level of stop-loss (in points) Signal_TakeLevel = 50.0 - Level o
FREE
BinaryWizardMT4
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicators
BinaryWizardMT4 is a powerful indicator for trading short-term binary options. In fact, this is a ready-made trading system. The indicator calculates the reference point and a short-term support and resistance levels. After the current price crosses the resistance level, a sell signal is formed (SIGNAL: SELL). Similarly, after the price crosses the support line, a buy signal is activated (SIGNAL: BUY). Parameters x1, y1 - binding coordinates of the indicator window to the upper left chart corne
FREE
UniversalFiboChannel
Andrey Spiridonov
3.5 (4)
Indicators
UniversalFiboChannel is a universal indicator, it builds a trading channel according to Fibonacci levels. This indicator is a full-fledged channel trading strategy. The indicator is installed in the usual way and works with any trading tool. Options HelpBasisTF = "M: 43200; W: 10080; D1: 1440; H4: 240; H1: 60" is a hint for the BasisTF parameter BasisTF = 1440 - base period for calculating Fibonacci levels DisplayDecimals = 5 - the number of decimal places of the price of the trading instrumen
FREE
EnigmaMt4
Andrey Spiridonov
4 (1)
Experts
EnigmaMt4 is an Expert Advisor with an original trading strategy. The EA features a limited martingale (only four legs). It should be attached to any chart in the usual way. Advantages of the EA It works on any timeframes. Works with any trading instruments. Built-in system of automatic profit calculation. It can work without user intervention. Disadvantages of the EA Limited martingale is present. Parameters Lot - position volume (0.1 lot per 1000 units of the deposit currency is recommended
FREE
MultiFiboDynamicMT4
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicators
MultiFiboDynamicMT4 is a powerful, professional indicator for estimating the most important support and resistance levels. The main advantage is that it plots the Fibonacci levels at all timeframes simultaneously, which allows the trader to see the full picture of the possible price movement of the trading instrument! Advantages of the indicator The indicator is perfect for scalping and trading binary options. Suitable for beginners and experienced traders. Works on all timeframes. Works on any
FREE
FuturePriceM15
Andrey Spiridonov
5 (2)
Indicators
FuturePriceM15 - один из немногих индикаторов, который делает прогноз цены прямо на ценовом графике. Алгоритм расчета индикатора основан на быстром преобразовании Фурье. Имея колебательное поведение цены, функция Фурье прогнозирует ее поведение в дальнейшем. Индикатор устанавливается обычным образом на график с торговым инструментом указанным в переменной symbol с периодом M15 , данный временной период является самым оптимальным для работы с любыми торговыми символами. После установки, индикато
FREE
AllClosedMT5
Andrey Spiridonov
Utilities
The AllClosedMT5 utility in the form of an expert. The utility is designed for closing all open positions simultaneously based on the total profit (in the deposit currency) of all open positions. The utility can be attached to any chart with any trading instrument. Parameters Profit - the total positive profit in the deposit currency, at which all open positions are closed (profit). Stop - the total negative profit in the deposit currency, at which all open positions are closed (loss). The valu
FREE
AllClosedMt4
Andrey Spiridonov
5 (1)
Utilities
The AllClosedMT4 utility in the form of an expert. The utility is designed for closing all open positions simultaneously based on the total profit (in the deposit currency) of all open positions. The utility can be attached to any chart with any trading instrument. Parameters Profit - the total positive profit in the deposit currency, at which all open positions are closed (profit). Stop - the total negative profit in the deposit currency, at which all open positions are closed (loss). The valu
FREE
LevelsPivotMt4
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicators
The LevelsPivotMT4 plots the pivot points and forms the support and resistance levels. The indicator does not repaint. Default colors Yellow - pivot point. Green - resistance levels R1, R2, R3. Red - support levels S1, S2, S3. Installed similar to any standard indicator. Analysis rules Trade the rebound from support or resistance lines. Accordingly, the target is the central line (the pivot point, yellow by default).
FREE
NostradamusMT4
Andrey Spiridonov
1 (1)
Indicators
NostradamusMT4 is a powerful indicator from the set of professional trader. The indicator is based on Andrei Spiridonov's original price calculation method (ESTIMATED PRICE) for the current candle price. Advantages The indicator does not redraw. It works on any timeframes. Works with any trading instruments. Perfectly suitable for scalping and trading binary options. Parameters Color - color of the ESTIMATED PRICE FUTURE line. How to work with the indicator The indicator forms the ESTIMATED P
BinaryLuckMt4
Andrey Spiridonov
1 (1)
Indicators
The BinaryLuck indicator is a powerful indicator for trading binary options with any expiration times. This indicator will be especially useful for trading short-term binary options with an expiration time of 30-60 seconds. This is a complete ready, self-contained trading system. The indicator predicts the maximum High and minimum Low for the current candle. Then it calculates the path the price has passed on the current candle as a percentage of the predicted High/Low range ( Range of candles )
NostradamusPROmt4
Andrey Spiridonov
Experts
NostradamusPROmt4 is a stable Expert Advisor for automated trading. The trading algorithm of this EA is based on the NostradamusMT4 indicator. The indicator is based on an original price calculation method (ESTIMATED PRICE) for the current candle price. The EA is installed in the usual way and is suitable for trading any trading symbols. The EA is designed for trading on the D1 timeframe . Optimization of the EA parameters is not required. Parameters Lot - volume of the trade operation (0.1 Lot
ScalperMulti
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicators
ScalperMulti is a multicurrency indicator for professional traders. The indicator shows the complete market situation for the trader. The main advantage of this indicator is that it simultaneously analyzes six major currency pairs on all timeframes from M1 to MN. The indicator analyzes the trend strength. The indicator generates color-coded signals to visualize the market situation: Green - ascending trend. Red - descending trend. Yellow - trend is not defined. The indicator is excellent for sca
BinarySignalMt4
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicators
The BinarySignalMt4 indicator has been created for trading short-term binary options. The indicator shows excellent results when trading binary options with a short expiration time. The main advantage of this indicator is the high accuracy of signals. The frequency of the indicator signals depends on the selected timeframe (the signal is generated no more than once a minute on M1, no more than once in five minutes on M5, and so on). The indicator should be attached to a chart of any timeframe an
TrendsAssistantMt4
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicators
The TrendsAssistantMt4 indicator is shown in a separate window in the form of rhombi of different colors: red rhombi indicate a drop in the price, green ones signify a growth. Two rhombi of the same color in a row serve as the trade signals. The indicator should be attached to a chart of any timeframe and any trading symbol. Parameters Per - period for calculation. The greater the period the longer the indicator is calculated and the less the number of false signals.
BinaryIndicator
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicators
BinaryIndicator is a highly accurate indicator for trading binary options. It shows excellent results in scalping. This indicator is based in multifactor analysis of trend indicators, as well as confirmation oscillators, which in the end gives an increased accuracy of signals. Advantages of the indicator Increased accuracy of signals. Excellent results when trading binary options with a short expiration time from M30 to M1 . It works on any timeframes. Works with any trade symbols. Parameters
TrendySignalMt4
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicators
TrendySignalMt4l is a trend-following indicator that quickly responds to a trend change. The indicator forms the line so that it is always located above or below the chart depending on a trend. This allows using the indicator both for a trend analysis and setting stop loss and take profit. The indicator should be attached in the usual way. It works on any timeframe from M1 to MN and with any trading symbols. The indicator has no configurable inputs. Recommendations on working with the indicator
ScalpingPro
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicators
ScalpingPro is a new indicator for professional traders. The indicator is a ready-made scalping strategy. The algorithm calculates a micro trend, then searches for price roll-backs and forms a short-term trading signal according to a market price. The indicator consists of a data window and a graphical signal on the chart in the form of an up or down arrow. The data window displays the current trading symbol, spread and appropriate trader's actions: WAIT, SELL and BUY . Advantages the indicator
FutureTrade
Andrey Spiridonov
3 (2)
Indicators
FutureTrade is one of the few indicators that predicts the price right on the price chart. The indicator calculation algorithm is based on the fast Fourier transform. Given the oscillatory behavior of the price, the Fourier function predicts its future behavior. The indicator should be attached in the usual way to a chart with the trading instrument specified symbol and with the M15 timeframe. This timeframe is the most optimal for working with any symbols. Once started, the indicator calculates
BinaryFiesta
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicators
The BinaryFiesta indicator has been developed and adapted specifically for trading short-term binary options. The algorithm of the indicator analyzes numerous factors before generating a signal. The indicator is installed in the conventional way. The indicator consists of an information window, which displays the name of the trading instrument, support and resistance levels, and the signal itself ( BUY , SELL or WAIT ). A signal is accompanied by a sound and a pop-up Alert. Advantages of the in
InvestorPRO
Andrey Spiridonov
Experts
InvestorPRO is a stable Expert Advisor for professional traders. The EA trades in a fully automated mode. The trading algorithm of the EA is based on analysis of numerous factors that affect the dynamics of an instrument. This EA has been created to provide the trader with a comfortable environment for investment in the financial instruments of the Forex market. The EA is installed in the usual way and is suitable for trading any trading symbols. The EA is designed for trading on the D1 timefram
BinaryScalping
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicators
BinaryScalping is a professional indicator for trading binary options and scalping. The algorithm of the indicator is based on the calculation of pivot points for each time period separately, the location of the price of the trading instrument relative to the pivot points is analyzed and the probability of a trading operation is calculated. The indicator has a built-in filter of trading signals based on the global trend. The indicator is installed in the usual way and works with any trading inst
TraderPro
Andrey Spiridonov
Experts
TraderPro is a fully automated advisor for professional trade. In his work, the adviser uses a grid algorithm with hedging positions. Hedging positions increases the likelihood of successful transactions and reduces the risk of losing the deposit. The adviser is established in the usual way on the schedule with the time period M5 and works with any trading tools. To obtain high trading indicators, it is necessary to periodically optimize the parameters of the adviser. A detailed optimization al
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicators
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
WorldAdvisor
Andrey Spiridonov
Experts
WorldAdvisor is an automated expert Advisor with a great potential of trading strategies. The main feature of this EA is the presence of a function to reduce drawdown and output to breakeven trading account. The expert Advisor is installed in the usual way, works on any time period and with any trading symbols, you can use it in multi-currency mode, setting it on different charts. Advisor's advantages trades a fixed lot ( no martingale system) it is possible to automatically calculate the TakeP
Profi
Andrey Spiridonov
Experts
Profi is a fully automated expert Advisor. It is stable and supports multi-currency trading. The algorithm of the EA is based only on the analysis of changes in the price of the trading instrument and does not contain indicators. The EA is placed on a chart with a time period D1 with any trading instrument. The EA trades when a new daily candle appears. The parameters of the EA Lots=1 - trading volume Tp=50 -fixed profit in points Sl=0 -fixed loss in points (I recommend to leave the default val
TopSecret
Andrey Spiridonov
Experts
TopSecret TopSecret - automated adviser for professional work in the foreign exchange market. The decision-making algorithm is based on my own method. Statistical methods for a certain time interval is calculated the price level to which the current market price of the trading instrument is always likely to return. The adviser works on any time period, but I recommend working on H1, H4, D1 . The Expert Advisor is installed in the usual way and is immediately ready for operation. Advisor Benefit
SystemPro
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicators
SystemPro - a professional indicator, is a full-fledged, self-sufficient author's strategy for working in the Forex market. A unique algorithm for analyzing the foreign exchange market is based on the calculation of reference points for three different time periods. Thus, the indicator simultaneously analyzes the long-term, medium-term and short-term price behavior before issuing a signal. The indicator is set in the usual way and works with any trade symbols. Advantages of the indicator It is
SystemBinaryM1
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicators
SystemBinaryM1 - a professional indicator for trading short-term binary options, is a complete, self-contained author's strategy for working in the binary options market. The unique algorithm for analyzing the foreign exchange market is based on the calculation of reference points on three different time periods M15, M5. M1. Thus, the indicator simultaneously analyzes the long-term, medium-term and short-term price behavior before issuing a signal. The indicator is set in the usual way and work
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