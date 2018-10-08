WorldAdvisor is an automated expert Advisor with a great potential of trading strategies. The main feature of this EA is the presence of a function to reduce drawdown and output to breakeven trading account. The expert Advisor is installed in the usual way, works on any time period and with any trading symbols, you can use it in multi-currency mode, setting it on different charts.



Advisor's advantages



trades a fixed lot ( no martingale system)

it is possible to automatically calculate the TakeProfit of a trading symbol

hedging positions



built-in function to reduce drawdown and output to breakeven trading account

it can work in multi-currency mode ( set to different charts with different values of the Magic parameter)

flexible adjustment of accuracy to the generation of trading signals

automatic calculation of profit

invisible profit and stop loss levels



The parameters of the EA



Lot = 1 - the volume of trading positions

- the volume of trading positions Accuracy = 10 - accuracy of trading signals generation ( 1...Thirty)

- accuracy of trading signals generation ( 1...Thirty) WizardProfit = 50 -profit value in the Deposit currency for the function of reducing drawdown and withdrawal to breakeven of the trading account. If the value is 0, the function is not used

-profit value in the Deposit currency for the function of reducing drawdown and withdrawal to breakeven of the trading account. If the value is 0, the function is not used BUY = true - the parameter allows/disables the EA to open buy positions ( the default is allowed)

- the parameter allows/disables the EA to open buy positions ( the default is allowed) SELL= true - the parameter allows/disables the EA to open sell positions ( the default is allowed)

- the parameter allows/disables the EA to open sell positions ( the default is allowed) UseAllSignal = true-the parameter allows / disables the EA to re-use the EA signals to open new positions on the current trading symbol ( the default is allowed)

= true-the parameter allows / disables the EA to re-use the EA signals to open new positions on the current trading symbol ( the default is allowed) MaxTrades = 15 - the number of positions the EA can open on the current trading symbol

= 15 - the number of positions the EA can open on the current trading symbol Profit = 0 -profit in the Deposit currency for the current trading symbol, if the value is 0, the profit is calculated automatically

-profit in the Deposit currency for the current trading symbol, if the value is 0, the profit is calculated automatically Stop = 0 - loss in the Deposit currency for the current trading symbol, if the value is 0, it is not used

- loss in the Deposit currency for the current trading symbol, if the value is 0, it is not used Magic = 1111-magic number for multi-currency trading



The information panel of the EA



Symbol - the current symbol

Spread-current spread

Profit-profit specified in the EA settings

AutoPrpfit - automatically calculated profit

Stop-loss at which the position will be closed

The REMOVE button - removes the EA from the chart

Close button-closes all positions on the current symbol

Clock

The lower left corner shows the total number of open positions for the current trading symbol



Optimization of the EA



Recommend optimization of the EA parameters Accuracy (1 to 30) and WizardProfit (1 to 500). Optimization is carried out for the last month, it is enough for the stable operation of the EA. Repeat the optimization on different time periods and choose the best result for the lowest drawdown and the highest profit.



Multi-currency mode



For the EA to work in multi-currency mode, it must be installed on different charts of different trading symbols. Do not forget to specify different Magic values on each chart in the EA settings. I recommend to optimize the parameters for each currency pair.