FutureTrade

3

FutureTrade is one of the few indicators that predicts the price right on the price chart. The indicator calculation algorithm is based on the fast Fourier transform. Given the oscillatory behavior of the price, the Fourier function predicts its future behavior. The indicator should be attached in the usual way to a chart with the trading instrument specified symbol and with the M15 timeframe. This timeframe is the most optimal for working with any symbols. Once started, the indicator calculates the price forecast and displays it on the chart in the form of blue dots. They serve as a guide for the trader. Even if the price starts deviating from the predicted values, it is most likely to return to these values. The "Update calculations" button is located at the top left corner of the chart. It recalculates the price forecast. Instructions on when and how to use this button are provided below. The timeframe cannot be changed, the indicator automatically sets M15.


Advantages of the indicator

  • The indicator works with any trading symbols
  • It is possible to recalculate the indicator values at any moment by using the "Update calculations" button
  • The indicator is suitable for scalping, short-term binary option trading, medium-term trading


Parameters

  • K=200 - the number of bars to calculate the indicator, this affects the accuracy and speed of calculation (the default value is recommended)
  • symbol="EURUSD" - trading symbol for the indicator


Trading recommendations

  1. Do not trade during the releases of high-impact news and when passing from one trade session to another.
  2. Press the "Update calculations" button to recalculate the indicator values.
  3. Open a trade position in the price direction predicted by the indicator (blue dots).
  4. Set take profit within the limits of the predicted price. A minimal take profit is recommended (see the screenshot).
  5. After that, wait for take profit to trigger. If the current price deviates from the forecast with time (2-3 candles after the position was opened), recalculate the indicator values by pressing the "Update calculations" button. If the new forecast is made within the opened deal, the price is most likely to return to the predicted value - wait for take profit to trigger; otherwise, close the position with a loss.
  6. It is recommended to use a fixed stop loss depending on the market situation.
Reviews 3
dcherry
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dcherry 2018.03.15 16:24 
 

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The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: bullish/bearish candle Options available in the FFx Dashboard Alerter
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Ramiz Mavludov
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator of a Professional Trader is an arrow indicator for predicting the direction of price movement. I have been working on this indicator since 2014. You can use this indicator as your main indicator, use its entry signals, and use it as your only indicator to find entry points. About the product: Recommended TF [H4-D1-W1]   . The indicator predicts the direction of the next candle. Fits a variety of tools; Flexibility in settings for different instruments and intervals through the MO
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Charles Harper
Indicators
The [GRAFF] III manual trading system is based on multiple MetaTrader (MT4) indicators. Together, the entire PACK of GRAFF III indicators makes an advanced trading tool. The system consists of over 20 different custom-built indicators which have been carefully selected and tested in the long term to produce strong and efficient trading signals. The particular indicators are based on different mathematical formulas, so the entire system is calibrated to remove false signals from its own indicator
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
Pan PrizMA C D Phase
Aleksey Panfilov
Indicators
Pan PrizMA CD Phase is an analogue of the МetaТrader 5 indicator , and is an option based on the Pan PrizMA indicator. Details . Averaging by a quadric-quartic polynomial increases the smoothness of lines, adds momentum and rhythm. Extrapolation by the sinusoid function near a constant allows adjusting the delay or lead of signals. The value of the phase - wave status parameter (which is close in meaning to the trigonometric phase or the angle of the radius-vector rotation in the trigonometric p
Green Wall Arrows
Daniel Luchinger
1 (1)
Indicators
The Name Green Wall : Arrows hits a lot of TP, by changing the idea of non using SL as something bad, but instead use Small TP and a lot of free Margin and Patience. Use micro TP and a lot of Free Margin with this indicator on Forex. It also can be used with Binary Options. This strategy is intended to be traded Manually. This Indicator runs on Open Bar, arrows will delete when price are against it. The only Indicator Parameter is Alerts true/false, all the rest is included inside the code. Arro
Golden Monowave
Ahmed Mohamed Ali
Indicators
Golden Monowave is monowave indicator, the monowave theory is one of Elliott wave approach and one of most complicate and accurate method. Golden Monowave can shortcut many major steps to identify and describe the monowave. It works on any timeframe and with any trading instrument, including currencies, indices, futures, etc. Input Parameters initial_Bars - set the initial number of bars to calculate. wave_color - select the color of the wave. label_color - select the color of labels. temp_labe
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SystemPro - a professional indicator, is a full-fledged, self-sufficient author's strategy for working in the Forex market. A unique algorithm for analyzing the foreign exchange market is based on the calculation of reference points for three different time periods. Thus, the indicator simultaneously analyzes the long-term, medium-term and short-term price behavior before issuing a signal. The indicator is set in the usual way and works with any trade symbols. Advantages of the indicator It is
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Indicators
SystemBinaryM1 - a professional indicator for trading short-term binary options, is a complete, self-contained author's strategy for working in the binary options market. The unique algorithm for analyzing the foreign exchange market is based on the calculation of reference points on three different time periods M15, M5. M1. Thus, the indicator simultaneously analyzes the long-term, medium-term and short-term price behavior before issuing a signal. The indicator is set in the usual way and work
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Martin Volk
1086
Martin Volk 2019.01.28 19:43 
 

Bad performance

pablovalero
50
pablovalero 2018.10.08 19:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

dcherry
1456
dcherry 2018.03.15 16:24 
 

WORTH MILLIONS$ THE BEST EVER! FRIENDLY SUPPORT!

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