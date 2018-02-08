FutureTrade is one of the few indicators that predicts the price right on the price chart. The indicator calculation algorithm is based on the fast Fourier transform. Given the oscillatory behavior of the price, the Fourier function predicts its future behavior. The indicator should be attached in the usual way to a chart with the trading instrument specified symbol and with the M15 timeframe. This timeframe is the most optimal for working with any symbols. Once started, the indicator calculates the price forecast and displays it on the chart in the form of blue dots. They serve as a guide for the trader. Even if the price starts deviating from the predicted values, it is most likely to return to these values. The "Update calculations" button is located at the top left corner of the chart. It recalculates the price forecast. Instructions on when and how to use this button are provided below. The timeframe cannot be changed, the indicator automatically sets M15.





Advantages of the indicator

The indicator works with any trading symbols

It is possible to recalculate the indicator values at any moment by using the "Update calculations" button

button The indicator is suitable for scalping, short-term binary option trading, medium-term trading





Parameters

K =200 - the number of bars to calculate the indicator, this affects the accuracy and speed of calculation (the default value is recommended)

=200 - the number of bars to calculate the indicator, this affects the accuracy and speed of calculation (the default value is recommended) symbol="EURUSD" - trading symbol for the indicator





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