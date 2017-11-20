EnigmaMt4
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
EnigmaMt4 is an Expert Advisor with an original trading strategy. The EA features a limited martingale (only four legs). It should be attached to any chart in the usual way.
Advantages of the EA
- It works on any timeframes.
- Works with any trading instruments.
- Built-in system of automatic profit calculation.
- It can work without user intervention.
Disadvantages of the EA
- Limited martingale is present.
Parameters
- Lot - position volume (0.1 lot per 1000 units of the deposit currency is recommended).
- Profit - profit in the deposit currency; if set to 0, calculated automatically (recommended).
- Stop - loss in the deposit currency (negative value) to close the position; if set to 0, calculated automatically.
- Step - step of the martingale legs (ratio of loss to profit to open a martingale leg).
Optimization
If Profit = 0 and Stop = 0, optimize only the parameter Step (from 1 to 1000 with step 1), otherwise optimize the parameters Profit (from 0 to 500 with step 0.1) and Stop (from 0 to 500 with step 0.1). Optimize using every tick mode, with the maximum profit and the minimum drawdown as the optimization criteria).
Good job.