TrendsAssistantMt4
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The TrendsAssistantMt4 indicator is shown in a separate window in the form of rhombi of different colors: red rhombi indicate a drop in the price, green ones signify a growth.
Two rhombi of the same color in a row serve as the trade signals.
The indicator should be attached to a chart of any timeframe and any trading symbol.
Parameters
- Per - period for calculation. The greater the period the longer the indicator is calculated and the less the number of false signals.