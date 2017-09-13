BinaryWizardMT4 is a powerful indicator for trading short-term binary options.

In fact, this is a ready-made trading system. The indicator calculates the reference point and a short-term support and resistance levels. After the current price crosses the resistance level, a sell signal is formed (SIGNAL: SELL). Similarly, after the price crosses the support line, a buy signal is activated (SIGNAL: BUY).





Parameters

x1, y1 - binding coordinates of the indicator window to the upper left chart corner.

- binding coordinates of the indicator window to the upper left chart corner. period - M1.

- M1. currency pair - any.

- any. binary options expiration time - 30-60 seconds.

The indicator generates BUY and SELL signals when a new candle appears.





Application rules

Wait for a new candle to appear. As soon as the BUY signal appears, buy the binary option within a few seconds. As soon as the SELL signal appears, sell the binary option within a few seconds. Do not use the same signals again. Wait for a new candle instead.

A signal is accompanied by a sound.