BinaryWizardMT4

BinaryWizardMT4 is a powerful indicator for trading short-term binary options.

In fact, this is a ready-made trading system. The indicator calculates the reference point and a short-term support and resistance levels. After the current price crosses the resistance level, a sell signal is formed (SIGNAL: SELL). Similarly, after the price crosses the support line, a buy signal is activated (SIGNAL: BUY).


Parameters

  • x1, y1 - binding coordinates of the indicator window to the upper left chart corner.
  • period - M1.
  • currency pair - any.
  • binary options expiration time - 30-60 seconds.

The indicator generates BUY and SELL signals when a new candle appears.


Application rules

  1. Wait for a new candle to appear.
  2. As soon as the BUY signal appears, buy the binary option within a few seconds.
  3. As soon as the SELL signal appears, sell the binary option within a few seconds.
  4. Do not use the same signals again. Wait for a new candle instead.

A signal is accompanied by a sound.

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Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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