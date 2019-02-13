TopSecret

TopSecret

TopSecret - automated adviser for professional work in the foreign exchange market. The decision-making algorithm is based on my own method. Statistical methods for a certain time interval is calculated the price level to which the current market price of the trading instrument is always likely to return. The adviser works on any time period, but I recommend working on H1, H4, D1 . The Expert Advisor is installed in the usual way and is immediately ready for operation.

Advisor Benefits

  • Works with any trading tools.
  • No dangerous strategies like martingale
  • Uses the hidden profit value from the dealer
  • Built-in self-learning function
  • Built-in function of withdrawal of open positions in the break-even state
  • Built-in automatic profit calculation function
  • It has a minimum number of adjustable parameters

Advisor Parameters

  1. Lot = 1; trading position volume, I recommend using 0.01
  2. Profit = 0; profit in the deposit currency for each open position, if the value is 0, then the profit is calculated automatically
  3. Count = 0; the maximum number of positions that the adviser can open simultaneously, if the value is 0, then there will always be one position in the work

Recommendations for working with an advisor

I recommend to beginner traders to leave the default parameters, and choose the volume of the trading position Lot = 0.01 per 1000 units in the deposit currency. More experienced traders can optimize their Profit and Count parameters. Optimize the parameters you need for the last month.


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- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
Infinity Trader EA
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Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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SystemBinaryM1 - a professional indicator for trading short-term binary options, is a complete, self-contained author's strategy for working in the binary options market. The unique algorithm for analyzing the foreign exchange market is based on the calculation of reference points on three different time periods M15, M5. M1. Thus, the indicator simultaneously analyzes the long-term, medium-term and short-term price behavior before issuing a signal. The indicator is set in the usual way and work
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