MultiFiboDynamicMT4
- Indicators
-
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 5 October 2017
MultiFiboDynamicMT4 is a powerful, professional indicator for estimating the most important support and resistance levels. The main advantage is that it plots the Fibonacci levels at all timeframes simultaneously, which allows the trader to see the full picture of the possible price movement of the trading instrument!
Advantages of the indicator
- The indicator is perfect for scalping and trading binary options.
- Suitable for beginners and experienced traders.
- Works on all timeframes.
- Works on any financial instruments: FOREX, CFD, binary options.
Parameters
- UsePeriod_M1...MN - display the Fibonacci lines on the M1...MN timeframe;
- Fibo_M1 - color of the Fibonacci lines for the M1...MN timeframe.
Recommendations on Usage
The level becomes more significant if lines from other timeframes are located nearby. This important property should be used in trading.
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