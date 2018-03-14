BinaryFiesta
- Indicators
-
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 14 March 2018
- Activations: 20
The BinaryFiesta indicator has been developed and adapted specifically for trading short-term binary options. The algorithm of the indicator analyzes numerous factors before generating a signal. The indicator is installed in the conventional way. The indicator consists of an information window, which displays the name of the trading instrument, support and resistance levels, and the signal itself (BUY, SELL or WAIT). A signal is accompanied by a sound and a pop-up Alert.
Advantages of the indicator
- Works with any trading instruments
- Works on any timeframes
- Analyzes the support and resistance levels
- Analyzes the volatility of a trading instrument
- Analyzes the probability of a breakout or rebound from important levels of support or resistance
- Analyzes the distance from important price levels
Recommendations on working with the indicator
- Do not trade during high-impact news
- Do not trade during transitions between trade sessions
- Select the trading instrument and expiration time of the binary option. It is recommended to trade short-term binary options with an expiration time of 30 seconds, 1 minute, 5 minutes.
- Wait for a trade signal to appear and open a deal in its direction.