UniversalFiboChannel
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
UniversalFiboChannel is a universal indicator, it builds a trading channel according to Fibonacci levels. This indicator is a full-fledged channel trading strategy. The indicator is installed in the usual way and works with any trading tool.
Options
- HelpBasisTF = "M: 43200; W: 10080; D1: 1440; H4: 240; H1: 60" is a hint for the BasisTF parameter
- BasisTF = 1440 - base period for calculating Fibonacci levels
- DisplayDecimals = 5 - the number of decimal places of the price of the trading instrument
Advantages of the indicator
- Works with any trade symbol
- Designed for scalping, binary options, medium and long-term trade
Recommendations for working with the indicator
This indicator displays all the levels necessary for making trading decisions. I recommend working with this indicator on the channel strategy to clear or break significant levels.
Very Good!