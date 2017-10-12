BinaryLuckMt4

The BinaryLuck indicator is a powerful indicator for trading binary options with any expiration times. This indicator will be especially useful for trading short-term binary options with an expiration time of 30-60 seconds.

This is a complete ready, self-contained trading system. The indicator predicts the maximum High and minimum Low for the current candle. Then it calculates the path the price has passed on the current candle as a percentage of the predicted High/Low range (Range of candles). This value is compared with the precision input variable, after which the analysis is performed and a signal is generated.

The indicator has two windows and a button:

Range of candles - described above. SIGNAL - the window where the BUY, SELL and WAIT signals are generated. The Alert button - enable/disable the audio signal and the Alert box when a signal appears. The button is pressed by default - Alerts will be generated.





Parameters

x1, y1 - binding coordinates of the indicator window to the upper left chart corner.

- binding coordinates of the indicator window to the upper left chart corner. precision - variable for precision and frequency of trade signal generation. Leave the default value.

- variable for precision and frequency of trade signal generation. Leave the default value. period - M1 - D1;

- M1 - D1; Currency pair - any.

- any. Binary options expiration time - must match the selected chart timeframe, except the 30 second expiration, where M1 should be selected.





Application rules