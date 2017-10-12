BinaryLuckMt4
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
The BinaryLuck indicator is a powerful indicator for trading binary options with any expiration times. This indicator will be especially useful for trading short-term binary options with an expiration time of 30-60 seconds.
This is a complete ready, self-contained trading system. The indicator predicts the maximum High and minimum Low for the current candle. Then it calculates the path the price has passed on the current candle as a percentage of the predicted High/Low range (Range of candles). This value is compared with the precision input variable, after which the analysis is performed and a signal is generated.
The indicator has two windows and a button:
- Range of candles - described above.
- SIGNAL - the window where the BUY, SELL and WAIT signals are generated.
- The Alert button - enable/disable the audio signal and the Alert box when a signal appears. The button is pressed by default - Alerts will be generated.
Parameters
- x1, y1 - binding coordinates of the indicator window to the upper left chart corner.
- precision - variable for precision and frequency of trade signal generation. Leave the default value.
- period - M1 - D1;
- Currency pair - any.
- Binary options expiration time - must match the selected chart timeframe, except the 30 second expiration, where M1 should be selected.
Application rules
- Wait for a signal to appear on a candle.
- As soon as the BUY signal appears, buy the binary option within a few seconds.
- As soon as the SELL signal appears, sell the binary option within a few seconds.
- Do not use the same signals again. Wait for a new candle instead.
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