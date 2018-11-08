SystemPro
- Indicators
-
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 20
SystemPro - a
professional indicator, is a full-fledged, self-sufficient author's
strategy for working in the Forex market. A unique algorithm for
analyzing the foreign exchange market is based on the calculation of
reference points for three different time periods. Thus, the indicator
simultaneously analyzes the long-term, medium-term and short-term price
behavior before issuing a signal. The indicator is set in the usual way
and works with any trade symbols.
Advantages of the indicator
- It is a self-sufficient trading strategy and does not require additional indicators.
- analyzes price extremes
- analyzes volatility
- analyzes breakdown support and resistance levels
- no custom settings
Indicator Parameters
- alert = true - enables / disables the display of the Alert signal window;
- notification = false - enable / disable sending notifications.
- mail = false - enables / disables sending email notifications.
Recommendations for working with the indicator
- Set the indicator on the chart with any time period.
- Wait until the trading signal appears (the signal is generated at the beginning of every hour).
- Open a trade in the direction of the trading signal.
- Set take profit and stop loss.
If you are working with binary options, then the expiration time is recommended to choose m30-h1.