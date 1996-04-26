ScalperMulti is a multicurrency indicator for professional traders. The indicator shows the complete market situation for the trader.

The main advantage of this indicator is that it simultaneously analyzes six major currency pairs on all timeframes from M1 to MN. The indicator analyzes the trend strength. The indicator generates color-coded signals to visualize the market situation:

Green - ascending trend.

Red - descending trend.

Yellow - trend is not defined.

The indicator is excellent for scalping. It should be attached to a chart of any timeframe and any trading symbol in the usual way.





Parameters

Symbol1 - the name of the first trading symbol (EURUSD by default).

- the name of the first trading symbol (EURUSD by default). Symbol2 - the name of the second trading symbol (GBPUSD by default).

- the name of the second trading symbol (GBPUSD by default). Symbol3 - the name of the third trading symbol (USDCHF by default).

- the name of the third trading symbol (USDCHF by default). Symbol4 - the name of the fourth trading symbol (USDJPY by default).

- the name of the fourth trading symbol (USDJPY by default). Symbol5 - the name of the fifth trading symbol (USDCAD by default).

- the name of the fifth trading symbol (USDCAD by default). Symbol6 - the name of the sixth trading symbol (AUDUSD by default).





Example of Use