SignalDeMarker

4.67

SignalDeMarker - stable in its work automatic adviser. The algorithm of the adviser's work is based on the definition of overbought / oversold market zones, built on the basis of an assessment of the current demand and the level of risk. The indicator is installed in the usual way, on a chart with a time period of D1 and works with any trading instrument.

Options

  • Expert_MagicNumber = 1234 - magic number
  • Signal_StopLevel = 50.0 - level of stop-loss (in points)
  • Signal_TakeLevel = 50.0 - Level of take-profit (in points)
  • Signal_Expiration = 4 - expiration of pending orders (in bars)
  • Signal_DeM_PeriodDeM = 8 - calculation period for the indicator DeMarker
  • Trailing_FixedPips_StopLevel = 30 - level of trailing stop-loss (in points)
  • Trailing_FixedPips_ProfitLevel = 50 - the level of the take-profit trail level (in points)
  • Money_FixLot_Percent = 10.0 - percentage
  • Money_FixLot_Lots = 1 - transaction amount

The parameters of the Expert Advisor are easily optimized, the parameters for optimization are highlighted in bold. I recommend optimizing the parameters every week for the previous week. The Expert Advisor can be used simultaneously on different trading instruments, only it is necessary to specify Expert_MagicNumber for each trading tool in the Expert Advisor parameters .


Reviews 9
Mohammed Abdullah Ghaleb Farea Al-dub
253
Mohammed Abdullah Ghaleb Farea Al-dub 2021.01.18 02:13 
 

Very good

Paula Manuela Da Silva Santos
237
Paula Manuela Da Silva Santos 2023.12.22 13:42 
 

O que posso fazer para que ele pare e saia das linhas quando atinge o TP ou o SL?

Zhan Ivanov
180
Zhan Ivanov 2021.02.15 10:56 
 

Good

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javaai
559
javaai 2025.05.07 14:27 
 

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Gloria Sarpong
10297
Gloria Sarpong 2024.12.16 09:47 
 

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Paula Manuela Da Silva Santos
237
Paula Manuela Da Silva Santos 2023.12.22 13:42 
 

O que posso fazer para que ele pare e saia das linhas quando atinge o TP ou o SL?

ARES PRODUCTION
24
ARES PRODUCTION 2023.09.27 13:23 
 

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Marcel Bühler
1530
Marcel Bühler 2021.03.06 18:35 
 

Needs a bolster to run without a bust.

Zhan Ivanov
180
Zhan Ivanov 2021.02.15 10:56 
 

Good

Mohammed Abdullah Ghaleb Farea Al-dub
253
Mohammed Abdullah Ghaleb Farea Al-dub 2021.01.18 02:13 
 

Very good

[Deleted] 2019.10.30 23:14 
 

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[Deleted] 2019.01.14 06:02 
 

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