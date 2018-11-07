BinaryScalping

Indicator parameters



alert=true - enables / disables the display of the Alert window;

- enables / disables the display of the Alert window; notification=false - enables/disables the sending of notifications.



Information window



Recommendations for working with the indicator



Select trading instrument Select a time period Set the indicator on the trading instrument chart Wait for the signal and make a trade When working with binary options, the expiration time must be the same or greater than the time period of the chart.

is a professional indicator for trading binary options and scalping. The algorithm of the indicator is based on the calculation of pivot points for each time period separately, the location of the price of the trading instrument relative to the pivot points is analyzed and the probability of a trading operation is calculated. The indicator has a built-in filter of trading signals based on the global trend. The indicator is installed in the usual way and works with any trading instrument. The indicator is displayed as an information window on the chart.The information window displays the analysis of the current price of the trading instrument in relation to the reference points at different time intervals in the form of green rectangles ( upward trend of price behavior ) or red rectangles ( downward trend of price behavior ). The probability is displayed as a percentage of a buy and sell transaction, respectively. And most importantly, the signal to the action of the trader is displayed - WAIT, BUY, SELL.



