Hedge 120

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ HEDGE 120 is an EA that opens an order if the market moves an adverse will make a safe zone .

Hedging with Forex is a strategy used to protect one's position in a currency pair from an adverse move. It is typically a form of short-term protection when a trader is concerned about news or an event triggering volatility in currency markets.

The main reason that you want to use hedging on your trades is to limit risk. Hedging can be a bigger part of your trading plan if done carefully. It should only be used by experienced traders that understand market swings and timing. Playing with hedging without adequate trading experience could reduce your account balance to zero in no time at all.


Recommended products
Happy Shiba Inu
Pui Yan Leung
Utilities
Overview Happy Shiba Inu is a precision scheduling utility designed to restrict a MT4 account's trading activity to specific day or time windows. It manages both live execution logic and the automatic cleanup of pending orders during "Off-Hours." Operational Logic Pending Orders: The moment the timer hits a "Restricted" zone, the EA will scan all open orders. Any Limit or Stop orders will be deleted immediately to prevent accidental fills during high-volatility off-hours. Execution Block: Any c
Clock ET
Andrew Tsujiguchi
Utilities
Simple Eastern Time (ET) clock displayed on your chart, auto-synced with US market hours. Updates every second. Full description: ClockET — Lightweight indicator that displays the current date and time in US Eastern Time (ET) directly on your chart, so you always know exactly where the US session stands — no manual timezone math needed. What You See • Live Clock — Day, month, date and time in ET, updated every second (e.g. "Thu Jul 24  07:36:45 ET") • Centered Label — Displayed at the bottom
FREE
Simple Automatic TP SL And BE
Michal Herda
4.5 (2)
Utilities
Program for automatic placement of stop loss and take profit orders. Values are calculated as points distance from open price. BreakEven option is also included. all options could be applied to BUY, SELL separately or together. Enter values ​​in points in the fields on the right side of the menu and press dedicated button to aplly your settings. If in doubt, The instruction is displayed in the tooltip.
FREE
Stoploss Supporter
Ugur Oezcan
5 (1)
Utilities
This tool monitors your current Expert Advisors and manages stop losses and take profits. You can customize which EAs and/or which currencies to monitor. It is primarily meant for EAs that you feel manage stop losses and/or take profits poorly. If you want this tool to be able to monitor manual trades, please use '0' (zero) as the magic number. Supports hidden stoploss and take profit Supports ATR-calculated dynamic stoploss Supports Breakeven for individual trades Supports Trailing stop Lower r
Chart Local Time
Rider Capital Group
4.86 (14)
Indicators
Display your Local Time on your charts Display your local time   instead of (or along with) MT4 server time. Display crosshair   which highlights current candle time. Automatically adjusts based on chart zoom (zooming in or out). Displays on every timeframe (M1 – Month), and auto-adjusts as chart timeframe is changed. Handles special ½ hour time zones , such as India.  Renders   fast   (no lag) as you scroll charts. Customize the font family, font size, background color, and crosshair col
ASTA Trade Manager
Steve Kandio
Utilities
ASTA Trade Manager is a semi-automated trading tool designed to assist professional traders in Exit Strategy Management . This EA will not open trading positions automatically. This version is made to manage manual transactions on 1 chart (pair) only. For the Multipair version, you can check the product at:  ASTA Multipair Trade Manager . FEATURES: 1. Entry and Exit Panel Order Panel: Buy, Sell and Pending Orders Exit Button: Close All Order, Close All Buy, Close All Sell Can be used on strategy
Time Wizard
Agus Santoso
Utilities
MQL5 Blogs : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/761446 MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136790 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136791 Time Wizard is a professional trading assistant built for traders who need speed, timing, and execution control in one clean dashboard. This Expert Advisor is designed for event-based trading, scheduled execution, and fast semi-automatic order management. It allows you to prepare your orders in advance, define the exact e
Horizontal Ray Pro
Lukasz Kubisz
Utilities
Description: Please tick "Show object descriptions" in chart properties to enable hrays views That utility converts a trendline into a horizontal ray known as tool for drawing supply and demand zones. Simply create a trendline on a chart and once selected, it will get converted. Ray remains horizontal while dragging.  Quick ray plot: press "R" key to create horizontal ray. It will be snapped to the nearest OHLC value Further versions will be improved. For feature request please post new comm
HurtLockerPro Risk Manager
Vladimir Kähri
Utilities
Risk manager Risk manager - it will simplify the tracking of drawdown and will notify you (alert) when the specified risk is reached, and close/lock orders when the critical DD risk level is reached. If the specified drawdown is exceeded, you can choose two options for actions: All orders will be closed that mean loss will be fixed on depo. The terminal also closes. Instead of fixing the loss on depo, the opposite order will be opened - orders locking will occure. Not a single order will be c
Trade History MT4 to Excel xls
Lorenzo Coletta
5 (2)
Utilities
Hello Traders! Version 3.0 of the script has been released!  What's new?  Thanks to your suggestions I have inserted these changes to the tool: 1 - Data input are now date picker, it will be easier and faster to set the data export period; 2 - A message box will check that there is not a file with the same name in your folder; 3 - Error message to check that data insert are correct. If you like this product, take a look to the FULL INTERFACE!   MT4 To Excel Interface This script is a very usefu
Market Monitor
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
Utilities
Market Monitor – Smart Asset Performance Dashboard for MT4 Turn your MetaTrader 4 into a professional trading intelligence center! Market Monitor is a powerful monitoring tool that displays, in real time, the most relevant performance metrics of each symbol being traded — helping you make faster, smarter, and more strategic decisions. What Does This Indicator Do? Market Monitor scans all open and historical orders, consolidates the data by symbol, and displays everything in visual pa
Range Predictor
Suvashish Halder
Indicators
Introducing the Range Predictor : Your Ultimate Guide to Future Trading Ranges! Imagine having the power to see into the future of market moves— Range Predictor brings this dream to life. Designed to deliver real-time, predictive support and resistance levels , this tool goes beyond standard indicators, offering trend direction insights and precise range forecasts . Whether you're a day trader or a swing trader, the Range Predictor is your all-in-one toolkit for mastering the markets. MT5 Ver
News Scalping Executor Utility for MT4
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Utilities
News Scalping Executor is an utility which helps to trade high impact and huge volatility   news . This utility helps to create two opposite orders with risk management and profit protection. It moves automatically stop loss level to avoid losses as much as possible by using many different algorithms. It helps to avoid trading the news if spread suddenly becomes very huge. It can lock profit by moving stop loss or partially closing of orders. To be profitable with this type of trading you shou
MakingAssistantNetworker
Iurii Kuksov
Utilities
This is a regular panel that places a network of buy and sell orders. This Expert Advisor closes the profit order defined in the settings. Then, there is a parameter called Ladder, which includes that the distance between orders begins to increase by the points indicated by the ladder parameter (here, in the main settings, it is 10 points), which means the second order is 10 points, the third order is 20 points, the fourth order is 40 points, etc. Then, you need to know what is in this adviser
Multi Session Forex Indicator
Tsheko Kutumela
Utilities
Introduction Take your forex trading to the next level with our vibrant, color-coded session indicator! Designed for MT4/MT5, this tool visually separates the Asian (Purple) , London (Yellow) , and NYC (Pink) trading sessions for optimal trading strategy. Key Features Color-Coded Precision : Asian (Purple), London (Yellow), NYC (Pink) sessions marked directly on your chart. Perfect for Session Traders : Focus on the overlaps and high-volatility periods. Compatibility : Works seamlessly with MT4
Close all treads with Tp and SL
Mir Mostofa Kamal
Utilities
Close_All_Trades_with_TP_SL is a reliable and efficient MQL4 Expert Advisor designed to simplify and automate trade management for all open positions on your MT4 account. This EA is especially useful for traders who open multiple trades quickly or use high-frequency strategies where manual TP/SL placement becomes difficult and time-consuming. The primary purpose of the EA is to ensure that every open trade—whether Buy or Sell—always has a predefined Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) applied. M
FREE
Forex Price Alert HighLow on No of Candles 7 Pair
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
Utilities
Forex Candle High/Low Alert Indicator Overview: Forex Candle High/Low Alert Indicator, designed to provide real-time insights and alerts for major currency pairs. This custom-built tool displays key High and Low values over a chosen number of candles and time frame, ensuring you stay informed about critical price movements and trends. (The candles observed are from the 1st candle back - The amount of the chosen number of candles) Key Features: Real-Time High/Low Tracking : The indicator dynamica
Rainbow MT4
Jamal El Alama
Indicators
Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
FREE
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
News Panel MT4
Omar Alkassar
1 (1)
Utilities
News Panel for MetaTrader is a tool that displays economic calendar data within the MetaTrader trading platform. The tool pulls economic news and data releases from external sources, such as financial news websites or data providers, and displays them in an easy-to-read format. The tool allows traders to filter news releases by source, time zone, impact level, currency, and notification method. It also includes a Refresh button that enables the user to manually update the data and ensure that th
NAS100 Auto Sl And TP
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (2)
Utilities
Introducing NAS100 Auto SL and TP Maker for MT4: Never miss setting StopLoss and TakeProfit again with our NAS100 Auto SL and TP Maker, an indispensable assistant for traders navigating the Nasdaq 100 market on MetaTrader 4. This tool is designed for those who seek a seamless solution to automate the management of StopLoss and TakeProfit levels. Key Features: Effortless Automation: Automatically monitors Nasdaq 100 trades without StopLoss and/or TakeProfit. Dynamically adjusts levels based on us
FREE
Cumulated Volume Analyzer
Jarek Paciorek
Indicators
The indicator enables measurement and analysis of accumulated volume (tick), in any chosen swing. The user's task is to mark individual measuring sections with the help of a "crayon's". The indicator automatically sums the volumes of individual candles. Volume analysis is a basic element of the VSA (volume spread analysis) technique. A method of using an indicator is shown on the film. Parameters description Anchor_mode - If true, one end of the measuring line is always hooked on the current ca
Trade History Exporter
Stefan Ferreira
Utilities
Trade History Exporter automatically exports trade history to a CSV (comma separated values) file. Trade History Exporter: - automatically exports trade history every time a trade is closed - allows you to manually force an export by using the "W" key on your keyboard - can use Order Comments as Magic Numbers - useful for instance when using a Trade Copier - calculates the Net Profit per trade
Close at time
Yaotang Liu
5 (2)
Utilities
Close at time is a very useful EA to close specific positions at specific time. It also provides additional condition to setup. Close specific positions at time. Close specific positions which currently profits. Close specific long positions only. Close specific short positions only. Close specific pending orders. It is useful to support your trading strategies. Parameters description magic : Target magic number to close. close_time_hr: Hour to close. (MetaTrader 4 terminal time) close_time_min
FREE
PZ Trade Pad EA
PZ TRADING SLU
4.29 (31)
Utilities
This simple visual expert advisor allows you to trade easily from the chart. It handles risk management for you and can perform several useful tasks with your existing trades, saving time and making risk-management for each individual trade easier.  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products   |  Get Help ] Trade easily from the chart Trade with precise risk management, hassle free Trade pending order with drag and drop price selection Set SL and TP levels with
FREE
Trade Assistant Manager for MT4
Lim Wei Liang
Utilities
Title : Trade Assistant Manager for MT4 Trade Assistant Manager   — See your risk before you click Trade Assistant Manager is a MetaTrader 4 chart utility for discretionary   traders who want a clear, visual way to size positions . Place your Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit directly on the chart. The panel shows the lot size, the money at risk, the profit target in money, and the reward-to-risk ratio — updated as you move the lines. What you gain   Faster decisions   : - Automatically   calcu
FREE
Equity Expiration
Frank William Jr Colbert
Utilities
A time-based position expiration system that moves trades to a "watch list" after they reach a certain age. It does not close them immediately but waits for them to hit a profit target (or loss target) before exiting. Features: Global and Magic-specific expiration periods (format: HH:MM:SS). Tracks expired trades separately and only closes them when a `MIN_PROFIT_CLOSE` target is met (or loss target if "Close Only Profitable" is false). Includes a manual control and statistics reporting functi
Neonplox Trade Manager
Mr Roberto Carlos Ferreira Silva
Utilities
n3oNpLoX Trade Manager Market Order. Stop Order. Limit Order. To help you Place trades based on the amount of Money in Dollars you want to risk. As it will show in the screenshots you can calculate the right Lot size for the money you want to risk. Calculates Lot Size based on the distance between Stop Loss and Entry Point. 5 Options for TP - (1RR,2RR,3RR,4RR,5RR) It will help you manage your risk and Place trades with the correct Lot Size. So you will not over expose yourself and your money
FREE
Smart Backtest
Mr Chaiyaporn Boonsamorn
Utilities
For those who are still not confident in their system or are testing new techniques to make it easier without wasting time to change the charts one by one, we recommend EA Smart Backtest to help you backtest your system efficiently. -The EA is intended to Backtest your system.   -Able to open buy or sell in visual mode and can modify values ​​for LOT, SL, TP.   -The chart also shows the Balance Equity Profit status. -Can choose to close, Buy, Close, Sell
Proffiter5
ALEKSEI EMELIN
Utilities
The adviser picks up all positions on any currency pair and in any direction of the transaction, on any time frame: the opening of the transaction is done manually, the adviser is installed separately on any chart window. Closes 5 goals automatically configured by you, call points and volume. You can also set a stop loss, and at what target it will shift to the value you have chosen. There is still a "breakeven" in the setup, which allows you to shift the stop loss by the volume of points you ha
Buyers of this product also purchase
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (443)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT4 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 4, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, or crypto, Trade M
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (95)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
Riskless Pyramid
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
5 (1)
Utilities
Introduction This powerful MT4 trade mangement EA offers a way potentially to aggressively multiply trade profits in a riskfree manner. Once a trade has been entered with a defined stoploss and take profit target then the EA will add three pyramid add-on trades in order to increase the overall level of profit. The user sets the total combined profit target to be gained if everything works out. This can be specified either as a multiple of the original trade profit or as a total dollar amount. Fo
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the Grid manual will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. Ful
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.43 (7)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Ultimate Partial Profit EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.67 (3)
Utilities
This EA Utility delivers a robust solution for managing an unlimited array of open orders, both manual and automated. It enables customizable partial profit levels utilizing metrics such as pips, ratios, ATR (Average True Range), and profit amounts for precise trade management. The utility features an advanced on-screen display, offering clear visualization of all orders and their profit levels to enhance strategic decision-making and control. To evaluate its performance and interface, the EA s
NT Trade Manager Panel MT4
Irina Nechaeva
Utilities
A professional panel for manual trading that keeps the whole trade cycle in one window on the chart, from a precise entry to protecting your account. Size every position strictly to a defined risk, build the trade with lines directly on the chart using the RR Tool, and place market and pending orders, grids and OCO. The panel takes position management off your hands: partial closing across up to five levels, six types of trailing stop, breakeven and Virtual SL/TP. Daily, weekly and monthly limit
Zone Trader MT4
Lee Samson
5 (1)
Utilities
Trade support and resistance or supply and demand zones automatically once you have identified the key areas you want to trade from. This EA allows you to draw buy and sell zones with a single click and then place them exactly where you expect price to turn. The EA then monitors those zones and will automatically take trades based on price action you specify for the zones. Once the initial trade is taken, the EA will then get out in profit at the opposite zone you place, which becomes the target
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (38)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] One of the k
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT4
Runwise Limited
5 (4)
Utilities
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-up
Auto Trade Copier
Vu Trung Kien
4.76 (85)
Utilities
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT4 accounts only. For MT5 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier for MT5 . Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fre
TradeMirror Pro MT4
Hao Liu
Utilities
TradeMirror is a trade copier EA for MT4/MT5 platform. Tutorial Please click the Trademirror Tutorial link to view more tutorials. Why TradeMirror We understand the importance of security, stability and privacy for financial software, so we've gone the extra mile to harden these three elements in detail: Provides a user-friendly graphical interface that is easy to operate Focus on privacy and security, suitable for various financial scenarios with privacy requirements for order distribution Prec
Smart Channel M4
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
Utilities
The trend in the market can be predicted using trend lines but the problem is you don’t know where exactly the price is going to touch the trend line where you can put your pending orders on. Smart Channel Expert Advisor makes it possible to put an advanced channel around the price data, which can be configured to handle placing orders, opening and closing positions, managing risk per trade, spread, slippage, and trailing stop-loss and take-profit automatically. Features Money Management (Calcul
MT4 to Discord Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
5 (3)
Utilities
The MT4 to Discord Signal Provider is a user-friendly, fully customizable utility designed for sending trading signals directly to Discord. This tool transforms your trading account into an efficient signal provider. Customize message formats to suit your style! For ease of use, select from pre-designed templates and choose which message elements to include or exclude. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Telegram Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup Follow our detailed user guide for eas
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
Utilities
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
Genesis Multiorder Assistent V3
Thorsten Kicherer
Utilities
MultiOrder Assistent V3.0   - Your professional trading assistant for MetaTrader 4 The  MultiOrder Manager  is a powerful trading tool designed to optimize your trading while managing risk efficiently. With intuitive features and a user-friendly interface, this Tool is ideal for traders who want to manage multiple orders simultaneously without losing track.   Symbols: FX pairs, gold and cryptocurrencies Here you get a detailed description of the parameters and functions Manual     Features and
Trade panel Sniper
Andrey Kaunov
5 (4)
Utilities
Простая в управлении Торговая панель обеспечит безопасную торговлю. Вычислит объём сделки от заданного уровня Stop Loss и величины убытка. Поможет рассчитать сейф, и в ноль закрыть неверную сделку. Интуитивно понятный интерфейс делает панель удобной в управлении, освобождая внимание трейдера для принятия решения о входе в сделку. Программа сделает все расчёты за вас. Поэтому работа с помощью панели Снайпер - оптимальное решение для торговли с соблюдением Мани-менеджмента. А это главный ключ к по
ManHedger MT4
Peter Mueller
5 (2)
Utilities
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before   BUYING  and watch my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place orders easil
Trader Evolution MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (2)
Utilities
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT5 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.73 (11)
Utilities
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
4 (2)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Crystal Trade Manager Pro MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Utilities
Crystal Trade Manager PRO – Advanced MT4 Risk & Trade Control System Overview Free :- https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150632 Crystal Trade Manager PRO (CTM) is a fully–featured trade execution and risk management utility for MetaTrader 4. It is built for traders who require disciplined execution, strong risk protection, and intelligent automation on MT4. The system manages risk, protects equity, enforces daily limits, automates SL/TP logic, and provides a fast one-click trade panel with p
RedFox Copier Pro
Rui Manh Tien
4.7 (10)
Utilities
Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signa
GerFX BreakingNews Filter
Exler Consulting GmbH
Utilities
In the current version this filter will only work with my   night scalpers and the EA Profitection Filter  or with other EAs that utilize the global variables set by this EA.  An MT5 version is availalble   here .  Many scalpers these days have a "normal" news filter, which filters calendar news such as interest rate decisions or CPI releases.  However, this breaking news filter is able to filter non-standard breaking news. It will check every minute for news and if it finds a news event, it w
More from author
Technical Analysis 4 in 1
Hassane Zibara
Indicators
Technical Analysis 4 in 1 give you Pivot points, Resistances, Supports, Fibo, OHCL all together with any timeframe and you can back as you want in candles Pivot points have been a trading strategy for a long time. Using this method, you can understand where the market is going in a day through a few simple calculations. you can switch on/off any line you want. please check the pictures to understand more about this indicator.
FREE
Hedge X Hedge
Hassane Zibara
Experts
HEDGE X HEDGE is an expert advisor  that opens an order with a strategy with 50-70% probability of winning if the market moves in an opposite movement, the second strategy (decreasing hedge) will start and make a safe area and make it smaller on each trade as pictures. Hedging with Forex is a strategy used to protect one's position in a currency pair from an adverse move. It is typically a form of short-term protection when a trader is concerned about news or an event triggering volatili
Hedge Decreasing
Hassane Zibara
Utilities
HEDGE Decreasing is an EA that opens an order if the market moves an adverse will make a safe zone and make it smaller every each trade with lower risk than the usually hedge strategy. Hedging with Forex is a strategy used to protect one's position in a currency pair from an adverse move. It is typically a form of short-term protection when a trader is concerned about news or an event triggering volatility in currency markets. if you want to try the EA for free just message me i am  alwa
Grid Under Control
Hassane Zibara
Experts
grid under control is an EA that opens an orders buy or sell or both, if the market moves an adverse move the EA will open new trade if the first trade is to buy the EA will open buy or if the first trade is to sell the EA will open sell after trade step as you insert in parameters take a look for the pictures and controller the EA is very simple and easy to use try it for free.
Supp and Resist Every Trader Need
Hassane Zibara
Indicators
Supp & Resist Every Trader Need that an Indicator will show you zones for weak, Untested, Verified, Proven and Reversal Support and Resistance with smart calculation. take a look for the Screenshots there some explanations. i don't want to talk a lot :) try it by yourself for FREE because everything is clear in the inputs parameters. If you have any question feel free to ask me.
Order Block
Hassane Zibara
5 (1)
Indicators
【Multi-Timeframe Institutional Order Blocks – Clean & Accurate】 This indicator automatically detects Bullish and Bearish Order Blocks from up to 3 selected timeframes simultaneously. Built for SMC/ICT traders who want clarity and precision, it shows institutional OB zones with clean visuals, timeframe tags, and directional arrows — without repainting and without chart clutter. How it’s used: Choose 3 timeframes (e.g., H4, H1, M15). Identify the higher-timeframe OB, wait for price to return int
Quantum Matrix AI
Hassane Zibara
5 (1)
Experts
Quantum Matrix AI is an automated trading system developed to execute rule-based strategies across multiple financial markets. The Expert Advisor is designed to assist traders by automating trade execution, exposure management, and position handling according to predefined market conditions. The system can operate on Forex pairs, metals, indices, and cryptocurrencies, depending on broker availability and symbol specifications. Quantum Matrix AI is not a high-frequency trading robot. Its logic f
Order Block Trend
Hassane Zibara
Indicators
Multi-Timeframe Order Block Indicator for MT5 This indicator automatically detects and draws bullish and bearish order blocks from up to three different timeframes on your chart. Each OB is clearly labeled with its timeframe, direction (Bullish/Bearish), and an arrow for easy identification. You can set a separate color for bullish and bearish blocks for every timeframe, choose how many recent OBs to show, and customize all settings easily from the inputs. Supports any timeframe (M1, M5, M15, e
Quantum Matrix AI mt5
Hassane Zibara
Experts
Hello traders, Quantum Matrix AI is an automated trading system developed to execute rule-based strategies across multiple financial markets. The Expert Advisor is designed to assist traders by automating trade execution, exposure management, and position handling according to predefined market conditions. The system can operate on Forex pairs, metals, indices, and cryptocurrencies, depending on broker availability and symbol specifications. Quantum Matrix AI is not a high-frequency trading ro
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review