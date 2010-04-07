⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ HEDGE 120 is an EA that opens an order if the market moves an adverse will make a safe zone .

Hedging with Forex is a strategy used to protect one's position in a currency pair from an adverse move. It is typically a form of short-term protection when a trader is concerned about news or an event triggering volatility in currency markets.

The main reason that you want to use hedging on your trades is to limit risk. Hedging can be a bigger part of your trading plan if done carefully. It should only be used by experienced traders that understand market swings and timing. Playing with hedging without adequate trading experience could reduce your account balance to zero in no time at all.



