Copy Master mt4

5

This utility will allow you to copy any trades from one terminal with the Master setting to other terminals with the Slave setting

At the same time, you can choose which pairs to copy, set the size of the copied order by several parameters. Set the limit losses by DrawDown or copy only profitable trades

You can copy deals from MT4/MT5 to MT4/MT5 other brokers

Now it will not be difficult to copy the signals of any Expert Advisor working in MT4 to the MT5 terminal or back

Use Copy Master to copy any deals from other signals, EAs, Manual deals. 

Using settings you can change lot size, trade direction, copy only profit deals and set DD value to save your deposit 

Copy Master can unite several strategies of different subscription signals on one account

To copy trades in MT5 you need the Copy Master MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/74371

More information about Copy Master settings: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/749356


Reviews 8
Taylant Godeci
75
Taylant Godeci 2023.10.29 19:36 
 

Salut j’ai vais prendre un abonnement mon compte va être sur vpn dans la société qui fait l’abonnement est-ce que je peut mettre de mon côté le copieur sur vps

Nice Trader
3491
Aller Uja 2023.05.18 18:03 
 

Great, works well 😎

Marco Engstermann
19038
Marco Engstermann 2022.06.22 19:14 
 

Works very well, highly recommended to everyone. Thank you Evgenii

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Risk to R Ratio Manager
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
The Risk to Reward Ratio Manager is a visual order management tool and position size calculator designed to support disciplined trading and professional risk management. It allows traders to visually set entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels directly on the chart, while automatically calculating the lot size and risk-to-reward ratio before sending an order. The tool helps standardize trade preparation and ensures that each position is opened with a predefined and controlled level of risk. Thi
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TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.68 (34)
Indicators
The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here: 
Trend Line Optimizer
Evgenii Aksenov
4.11 (19)
Utilities
This is an automatic parameter optimizer for the   Trend Line PRO   indicator Easily and quickly you will select the optimal parameters for your favorite Trend Line PRO indicator.  Optimization takes only a few seconds. The optimizer allows you to find the best parameters for each pair and period: Amplitude, TP1-TP3, StopLoss, as well as values for Time Filter and HTF Filter on the selected history section (Days)  To optimize different timeframes, you need a different range of history: M5-M15
Gold Impulse Scalper MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
Experts
I present to you the Gold Impulse Scalper EA, based on trading within the intraday range of key price levels for XAUUSD. The strategy consists of several blocks, each of which independently analyses market dynamics and has its own Stop Loss and Take Profit. This strategy does not use grid trading, martingale, or increasing losing positions. The robot trades every day. All open trades are closed on Friday evening. The Gold Impulse Scalper EA settings include a lot calculation block. Three calcul
Trend Line PRO EA mt5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.7 (27)
Experts
The Trend Line EA adviser trades based on the Trend Line PRO indicator signals in automatic mode. An additional set of functions allows the Trend Line PRO strategy to become break-even with any instrument in MT5: Gold, Forex, Indices, Stocks, Crypto. Big sale 50% OFF! Price $149. Regular price $299 All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After t
Trend Line Optimizer MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.09 (11)
Utilities
This is an automatic parameter optimizer for the Trend Line PRO indicator Easily and quickly you will select the optimal parameters for your favorite Trend Line PRO indicator.  Optimization takes only a few seconds. The optimizer allows you to find the best parameters for each pair and period: Amplitude, TP1-TP3, StopLoss, as well as values for Time Filter and HTF Filter on the selected history section (Days)  To optimize different timeframes, you need a different range of history: M5-M15 set
TrendLine PRO MT4
Evgenii Aksenov
4.83 (168)
Indicators
The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here:   
Wall Street Scalper MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.83 (12)
Experts
A scalping robot of a new generation should be developed using Artificial Intelligence. Suitable for scalping trading on one of the most popular US Wall Street 30  index (US30). The strategy has passed months of tests on real and demo accounts and is currently being used on several investment accounts with different Profit/Risk ratios. Big sale 50% OFF! Price $199. Regular price $399 All our signals are now available on myfxbook :   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are pro
Sakura EA mt5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.73 (11)
Experts
Real Signal:   click here Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. SAKURA Expert Advisor is a classic trading system with breaking through certain trend levels (breakout strategy).  The built-in news filter function blocks t
TrendLine GRID
Evgenii Aksenov
4.83 (18)
Experts
Big sale 50% OFF! Price $199. Regular price $399 Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Trend Line REVOLUTION  EA trade the first order based on the indicator signal and builds a grid if the price deviates. After a certain nu
GOLD EAgle mt5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.26 (35)
Experts
Promo Price $199. Regular price $399 Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. GOLD EAGLE is a swing strategy that is for the market in flat, which is 80-90% of the time. The GOLD EAGLE Expert Advisor is optimized for the XAUUSD
Trend Line PRO EA mt4
Evgenii Aksenov
4.65 (46)
Experts
The Trend Line EA adviser trades based on the Trend Line PRO indicator signals in automatic mode. An additional set of functions allows the Trend Line PRO strategy to become break-even with any instrument in MT4: Gold, Forex, Indices, Stocks, Crypto. Big sale 50% OFF! Price $149. Regular price $298 All our signals are now available on myfxbook: click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the
CopyMaster mt5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (3)
Utilities
This utility will allow you to copy any trades from one terminal with the Master setting to other terminals with the Slave setting At the same time, you can choose which pairs to copy, set the size of the copied order by several parameters. Set the limit losses by DrawDown or copy only profitable trades You can copy deals from MT4 or MT5 to MT4 or MT5 other brokers Now it will not be difficult to copy the signals of any Expert Advisor working in MT4 to the MT5 terminal or back Use Copy Master to
Lucky Euro MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (1)
Experts
Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable brokers. Lucky Euro EA intraday classic strategy based on the analysis of price support and resistance levels and market volatility. This is fully optimized and configured robot.  The robot is s
Price Action FX MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (1)
Experts
Promo price $199. Regular price $399 Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Price Action FX is a professional strategy based on the analysis of price movements and market momentum at current levels of its reversal. The robot
Neon EA MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
Experts
Neon EA is an Expert Advisor that uses overbought and oversold levels in combination with a unique order management system. Proven track record of stable trading on a real account for 3 years! Real signal available: here 75% discount is valid for a limited time. Price after the discount is $450. IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message via mql5 chat to receive installation and configuration instructions. Best pairs: AUDCAD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD Timeframe: M15 Neon EA is compatible wit
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DanyLbc747
1248
DanyLbc747 2023.11.03 23:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Taylant Godeci
75
Taylant Godeci 2023.10.29 19:36 
 

Salut j’ai vais prendre un abonnement mon compte va être sur vpn dans la société qui fait l’abonnement est-ce que je peut mettre de mon côté le copieur sur vps

Nice Trader
3491
Aller Uja 2023.05.18 18:03 
 

Great, works well 😎

Evgenii Aksenov
232661
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2023.05.18 18:21
Thank you. Join the VIP group to be informed: https://t.me/INFINITY_EXPERTS
Jose Alejandro Gonzalez Mancilla
156
Jose Alejandro Gonzalez Mancilla 2022.11.13 16:42 
 

Hello, if I want to copy an account that has several pairs, do I have to place a chart for each pair in the master account and also in the slave account?

Marco Engstermann
19038
Marco Engstermann 2022.06.22 19:14 
 

Works very well, highly recommended to everyone. Thank you Evgenii

Evgenii Aksenov
232661
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2023.05.18 18:20
Thank you. Join the INFINITY team: https://t.me/INFINITY_EXPERTS
Francis Arinze
178
Francis Arinze 2022.06.09 16:30 
 

Powerful tool will always recommend to everyone

Evgenii Aksenov
232661
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2022.06.22 19:23
Thank you Sir
mohsenjfri
84
mohsenjfri 2022.01.26 11:36 
 

It is a very good and powerful program with many features and I am very satisfied with the purchase of this program$$$

rizkyxrick
369
rizkyxrick 2021.09.01 13:13 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Evgenii Aksenov
232661
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2021.09.03 09:09
Thank you. I will contact you via DM
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