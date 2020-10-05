OneClickPlus
- Utilities
-
Can Pei PuE-Mail: dengxiaoming722@163.com
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 5 October 2020
- Activations: 5
This utility allows you to easily close profit or loss positions.
You can close profit or loss positions by clicking each buttons.
If profit or loss positions reaches or exceed value specified as pips, they would be closed.
This panel would be placed left bottom corner of the chart.
If the users want to change the placement and functions contact me.
Important:
-Check allow live trading.
-Enable Auto Trade trading.