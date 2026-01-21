SmartLot MT4

🔥 Free version for demo accounts | MT5 Version

SmartLot MT4 is an interactive and simple panel for quick lot calculation, placing pending and market orders directly from the chart.

It does not work in the Strategy Tester. To test the utility, download the free version for demo accounts. Instructions and the file are in the header of the description.

Features:

  • Graphical Interface: Interactive Entry, SL, TP lines with color-coded profit and loss zones.

  • Real-time Calculation: When changing SL/TP levels, the panel automatically recalculates risk/profit values (Currency / Pips / %).

  • Execution: Opening an order is done by clicking a button on the graphical line. Support for main order types.

  • Risk Management: Built-in module for working with dynamic lot (percentage of deposit) or fixed volume.

  • Individual Magic: Ability to specify a Magic number for each order separately.

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Простая утилита, которая показывает на какую сумму средств куплено активов в портфеле. Необходима для отслеживания загрузки депозита. Выводит информацию в удобную надпись, которую можно разместить в любом месте графика.  Учитывает валюту депозита: USD или RUB Учитывает, в какой валюте торгуется актив (USD или RUB) и автоматически конвертирует по текущему курсу. Можно настроить размер и цвет надписи
FREE
Month Profit
Nikita Chernyshov
Utilities
Convenient and easy to use mini-panel, which displays the profitability from January to the current month . This will help to quickly evaluate the results of transactions without resorting to monitoring the account. Data is updated automatically Each panel element can be configured with its own color and transparency . There are English and Russian languages. The panel can be run in the strategy tester and see how it is built. Monthly profitability is calculated using the fo
FREE
Telegram Signal
Nikita Chernyshov
5 (2)
Utilities
Utility Description A utility that sends text and graphics messages from MetaTrader to Telegram . The information transmitted relates to trading activity on the account: Opening \ closing deals; Placing \ deleting pending orders; Modification of Stop Loss \ Take Profit \ pending order prices; Triggering Stop Loss \ Take Profit; Pending order activation. It does not work in the strategy tester. Check the utility on the demo account using the free version of Telegram Signal Free  The utility ha
SmartLot MT5
Nikita Chernyshov
Utilities
Free version for demo accounts   | MT4  Version SmartLot   MT5  is an interactive and simple panel for quick lot calculation, placing pending and market orders directly from the chart. It does not work in the Strategy Tester.   To test the utility, download the free version for demo accounts. Instructions and the file are in the header of the description. Features: Graphical Interface:   Interactive Entry, SL, TP lines with color-coded profit and loss zones. Real-time Calculation:   When c
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