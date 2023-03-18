The Devils Contract grid manual

Beta version of a semi-automatic utility for trading grid strategy.

When using, please give feedback on the shortcomings / suggestions.


Good luck to us!


Parameters:


Lot exponent - multiplication of the lot on the next order.

Grid pips   - grid size.

Take profit pip - distance of the take profit line.

Magic number - the magic number of the adviser's work.

Trading menu - presence/absence of a trading menu.

Menu size - the size of the menu (choose the value for your resolution).

Menu font size - font size (choose the value for your resolution).

Edit font size - the font size of the input field (select the value for your resolution).

Lotstep +/- - the step of changing the lot.

Info menu size - the size of the info panel (select the value for your resolution).

Info menu font size - the font size of the info panel (select the value for your resolution).

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MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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skyparc
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skyparc 2023.04.26 11:55 
 

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Master of Patience
176
Reply from developer Master of Patience 2023.04.29 15:41
Thanks for your feedback! If you have any questions, feel free to ask in the discussions! Good luck for us!
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