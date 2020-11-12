EA Hedger

4

Have you bought a trading advisor, subscribed to a signal, or are you trading manually ?! Don't forget about risk management.
EA Hedger is a professional trading utility with many settings that allows you to manage risks using hedging.
Hedging is a trading technique that involves opening opposite positions to those already open positions. With the help of hedging, the position can be completely or partially blocked (locked).

Why is it profitable to buy this product:
  • Reliability - the advisor is thoroughly checked and tested
  • Usefulness - the Expert Advisor is used in real trading and is effective in its work
  • Performance – the results of trading with hedging are significantly better than the results of trading without hedging
  • Availability – the cost of the adviser is only $ 4.91 per month or $ 0.17 per day - this is 1-2 spreads
  • Support – in the discussion you will be able to ask questions to the seller and get advice
  • Development - you can write your wishes for the product and, if possible, they will be added
  • Updates - upcoming updates will be available to you


For example, you have three open positions on your account:

EURUSD buy 0.10
EURUSD buy 0.20
GBPUSD buy 0.20
If you want to cut the risk in half (50%), when you activate the hedge, the following positions will be opened:

EURUSD sell 0.15 Hedge
GBPUSD sell 0.10 Hedge

When EA Hedger comes in handy
I. Do you want to reduce the drawdown, protect the deposit from losses ?! Hedge a position by determining the amount of allowable drawdown or minimum values ​​of profit or equity. 
II. Is your position open in the right direction and making a profit ?! Protect profits from price reversals, hedge the position when the profit target is reached. Step-by-step hedging will help to reduce the lead position as profit targets are met.
III. The market froze in one place and is trading in the corridor ?! Take advantage of this! Hedge a position when the price moves against your position and close the hedge on profit or if the price continues to move in favor of your main position.

The advantage of hedging is non-interference in the main trade – hedging is performed in parallel and orders of other trading robots are not affected.

Hedging can be performed using 14 built-in methods, a special Open Hedging button or a hedging balance maintenance mode. The new version provides for the possibility of an additional condition for hedging, for example, you can start hedging from the fifth order of the grid.

The hedging process can be split into several steps for this hedging condition " > " and " < " can be specified using a semicolon-separated list of values. Download the demo version and run tests at a low speed to see how it works.

Hedge orders can be closed using the "Close Hedge" button or pre-set closing conditions:

    • Profit - the total profit of hedge orders has reached the specified value
    • Loss - total loss of hedge orders (be sure to indicate a minus)
    • Trailing - allows you to move the stop after profit at a specified distance
    • BreakEven - allows you to move the stop by a specified value when a specified profit size is reached
    The Averaging function allows you to average Hedge orders with specified steps and a specified number of times (I recommend limiting the number of steps).
    “Auto Restart” mode - this mode automatically updates the conditions for opening hedge orders after the previous hedge orders are closed and, if necessary, a repeated hedge will be performed.
    The "Hedging Balance" function allows you to maintain a hedging balance and in case of opening or closing positions, hedging will increase or decrease.

    Using the "Only Include" and "Exclude" parameters and the "Buy" / "Sell" buttons, you can define a basket of orders to watch. If you leave the parameters empty, then all open trades will be included in the basket, except for trades with hedge order magic.
    You can include or exclude orders from observation by the following criteria: symbol, magic, ticket or a comment.


        Reviews 4
        Jan Mrakota
        142
        Jan Mrakota 2021.09.10 21:53 
         

        Very nice utility with a lot of functions for a good price. You can setup various hedging modes and adjust a plenty of parameters according to your needs. I use it for hedging of several EAs and it really helped me to reduce losses. Developer is responsive and he explained me everything I asked. I can recommend it.

        ENZO OM
        141
        ENZO OM 2020.11.25 07:08 
         

        excelente producto, solo requiere stoop loss y take profit, break even y traling stoop y seria una maquina de defensa extraordinaria, la recomendaria plenamente, por favor puede hacer una actualizacion? saludos gracias gran obra

        Nikolai Ivankin
        665
        Nikolai Ivankin 2021.05.16 07:52 
         

        Nice product, fast support by the author. DD calculation shows a little bit larger amount and doesn't correspond to other tools, but larger is better than smaller. Also, As for me, I would rather prefer to see the current DD, not the maximum during a basket trade open, but it's fine.

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        Terry Alan Lamb
        596
        Terry Alan Lamb 2025.01.01 22:53 
         

        Seller has not responded in months to a simple request of providing instructions on what each setting does; this utility is not able to be used with zero instructions; seller had died or moved on.

        Jan Mrakota
        142
        Jan Mrakota 2021.09.10 21:53 
         

        Very nice utility with a lot of functions for a good price. You can setup various hedging modes and adjust a plenty of parameters according to your needs. I use it for hedging of several EAs and it really helped me to reduce losses. Developer is responsive and he explained me everything I asked. I can recommend it.

        Nikolai Ivankin
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        Nikolai Ivankin 2021.05.16 07:52 
         

        Nice product, fast support by the author. DD calculation shows a little bit larger amount and doesn't correspond to other tools, but larger is better than smaller. Also, As for me, I would rather prefer to see the current DD, not the maximum during a basket trade open, but it's fine.

        ENZO OM
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        ENZO OM 2020.11.25 07:08 
         

        excelente producto, solo requiere stoop loss y take profit, break even y traling stoop y seria una maquina de defensa extraordinaria, la recomendaria plenamente, por favor puede hacer una actualizacion? saludos gracias gran obra

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