The Profit Loss Control Panel is a tool designed to control loss and profit in trading.

It allows to close deals if profit and/or loss of positions opened on the account reaches a certain limit.





Limit types

Percentage of balance

Number of points

Deposit currency

Thus covering the most popular list of reasons to close the deal.

The panel allows to combine limits of various types, for example, limit loss as a percentage of the deposit and limit profit in deposit currency. Limits as a percentage of the deposit and deposit currency apply to all open deals on the account. The limit in points closes only the specific deal that reached it.

As the panel does not place the Stop Loss and Take Profit orders and closes deals at market, it can be used for "virtual" Stop Loss and Take Profit.

The lower part of the panel contains an Account Information block, that displays the information on the trade account:

Balance

Equity

Growth / Drawdown





Input Parameters