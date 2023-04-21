Automatic Markup Trendlines

Автомated Trend Line Construction

Features:

  • Draws multiple trend lines representing potential price growth/decline boundaries (gray lines)

  • Identifies and draws price channels (green lines)

  • Identifies potential technical analysis triangles (red and blue lines)

  • Recommended: White chart background, Timeframe - M30

Settings:

  • Interval=200  - Maximum number of bars used in the analysis for line construction

  • The_greatest_distance=5000  - Controls the maximum distance from the current bar's price level for any line approaching vertical orientation. Lines exceeding this level will not be drawn

  • Object_Delete=1  - Clears the screen of all previous line constructions. When set to 0, all lines will be drawn without restrictions


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Support and Resistance Dashboard MT4
Amir Atif
5 (2)
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Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
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