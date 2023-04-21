Automatic Markup Trendlines
- Utilities
-
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 18 August 2026
- Activations: 20
Автомated Trend Line Construction
Features:
-
Draws multiple trend lines representing potential price growth/decline boundaries (gray lines)
-
Identifies and draws price channels (green lines)
-
Identifies potential technical analysis triangles (red and blue lines)
-
Recommended: White chart background, Timeframe - M30
Settings:
-
Interval=200 - Maximum number of bars used in the analysis for line construction
-
The_greatest_distance=5000 - Controls the maximum distance from the current bar's price level for any line approaching vertical orientation. Lines exceeding this level will not be drawn
-
Object_Delete=1 - Clears the screen of all previous line constructions. When set to 0, all lines will be drawn without restrictions