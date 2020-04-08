RSI Multi Timeframe Alert

The RSI Multi Timeframe Alert technical indicator is a powerful tool designed to provide a comprehensive view of RSI (Relative Strength Index) across multiple timeframes simultaneously. With this indicator, traders can easily identify oversold and overbought conditions across different timeframes without the need to switch between charts. It also includes a fast alert system that sends mobile and popup notifications when RSI reaches predefined oversold or overbought levels.

One of the key features of the RSI Multi Timeframe Alert indicator is its user friendly interface, which offers quick access buttons and intuitive controls. Traders can easily navigate through the settings and parameters, making it convenient to customize the indicator based on their trading preferences. The indicator's alert system is another valuable feature, providing timely notifications when RSI enters oversold or overbought territory. Traders can activate or deactivate specific alerts according to their preferences, ensuring they stay informed about potential trading opportunities.

The RSI Multi Timeframe Alert indicator covers a wide range of timeframes, including M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, and MN. Traders can selectively enable or disable RSI calculations for each timeframe, allowing them to focus on the timeframes that are most relevant to their trading strategy. In terms of parameters, the indicator offers flexibility by allowing traders to adjust the averaging period and applied price for RSI calculations. This customization option enables traders to fine tune the indicator based on their specific requirements and trading preferences.

Graphical parameters are also available to customize the indicator's appearance. Traders can choose theme colors for buttons and other elements, as well as set the coordinates for the indicator name. Additionally, a button panel can be activated or deactivated based on personal preference.

Overall, the RSI Multi Timeframe Alert indicator combines the power of RSI analysis across multiple timeframes with a user friendly interface and a robust alert system. It provides traders with valuable insights into market conditions and helps them make informed trading decisions based on RSI signals.


    Parameters

    • RSI Signal Filter
      • Averaging Period - Averaging period for calculation.
      • Applied Price -  Applied price.
      • RSI Timeframe Filters - Activate/ Deactivate M1 to MN RSI.  
    • Alert Parameters - Customize alerts for specific conditions.
      • Graphic Parameters - Customize visual appearance and colors.
      Reply to review