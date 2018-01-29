True SnD
- Indicators
-
Indra Lukmanahttps://www.mql5.com/en/users/indral8/seller#products
Contact me on whatshapp 6281911993088, Telegram @inLuk
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This Supply & Demand indicator uses a unique price action detection to calculate and measures the supply & demand area.
The indicator will ensure the area are fresh and have a significant low risk zone. Our Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform.
Trading idea
- You may set pending orders along the supply & demand area.
- You may enter a trade directly upon price hit the specific area (after a rejection confirmed).
Input parameters
- Signal - Set true to show the signal arrow.
- Bars to calculates - To choose the maximum bars to calculate the S&D area.
- Tolerance - The additional size from original size area.
- Deviation - Deviation of engulfing candle.
- Candle bear - Engulfing candle color for bear.
- Candle bull - Engulfing candle color for bull.
- Demand box - Demand area box color.
- Demand line - Demand area line color.
- Supply box - Supply area box color.
- Supply line - Supply area line color.
Feature highlights
- Marking out the Supply & Demand.
- Back test directly on chart.
- Customization of engulfing candle color.
- Customization of Supply & Demand zone color.
Good