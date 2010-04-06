MA Acceleration mp
- Indicators
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 1.85
- Activations: 10
Crypto_Forex Indicator Moving Average Acceleration for MT4, No Repaint.
MA Acceleration - is scalping indicator, designed as auxiliary tool for "MA Speed" indicator.
- The calculation of this indicator is based on equations from physics. It will show you the acceleration of moving average line.
- There are plenty of opportunities to upgrade even standard strategies with MA Acceleration. It is possible to use for SMA, EMA and LWMA.
- MA Acceleration is a 2nd derivative of corresponding Moving Average.
- Indicator shows how fast MA Speed indicator changing its values.
- If MA Acceleration indicator's value is < 0: MA speed is increasing in bearish direction; if MA acceleration indicator's value is > 0: MA speed is increasing in bullish direction.
- It is recommended to use MA Acceleration indicator in fast Scalping strategies in the direction of main trend together with MA Speed indicator, if MA speed indicator's value is < 0: trend goes down; if MA speed indicator's value is > 0: trend goes up.
- Up trend: once MA Acceleration >0 open BUY scalping trade.
- Down trend: once MA Acceleration <0 open SELL scalping trade.
Parameters:
1) Period_V: period of corresponding MA Speed indicator. Recommended values are 3 to 7.
2) Period_ACC: period of acceleration. Recommended values are 2 to 12. Indicator's sensitivity increasing when Period_ACC is lower and vice versa.
3) Period_MA: period of MA (acceleration of this MA will be calculated).
This is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.