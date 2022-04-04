Pivot Points MT4

KT Pivot Points automatically plots the daily, weekly, and monthly pivot levels on a chart with the precise calculation based on the latest data. Pivot points is a widely used indicator in technical analysis, particularly in the Forex market.

A pivot point or level is found using the average of high, low, and closing price compared to the previous trading day or session.

Using the calculated pivot points and data, support and resistance levels can be projected in the future, which can be used to anticipate the price movement around these support and resistance levels.

Also, it is generally believed that if the price is trading above the pivot point, it indicates a bullish sentiment, while trading below the pivot point indicates a bearish sentiment.





Pivot Formula

