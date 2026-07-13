Experience enhanced trading precision with the CM Ultimate MA MTF MT4, a sophisticated moving average indicator designed exclusively for MetaTrader 4. This indicator is perfect for traders seeking to incorporate multi-timeframe analysis into their strategies, providing valuable insights into market trends and price movements.

The CM Ultimate MA MTF MT4 offers a competitive edge by allowing users to visualize key market signals through customizable moving averages. Whether you are a scalper or a swing trader, this tool enhances your decision-making process, helping you identify potential entry and exit points with confidence.

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide | Indicator Settings / Guide

Key Features

Multi-Timeframe Support: Works seamlessly across all standard MetaTrader timeframes from M1 to MN, providing flexibility in analysis.

Buffer Integration: Exposes indicator values as accessible buffers, enabling Expert Advisors to utilize the signals for automated trading.

Fast and Backtestable: Built on MetaTrader's native OnCalculate() engine, ensuring quick execution and full compatibility with the Strategy Tester for historical backtesting.

Pop-Up Alerts: Triggers MetaTrader alert pop-ups on signal events, ensuring you never miss critical trade setups.

Push Notifications: Sends real-time notifications to your MetaTrader mobile app, allowing for on-the-go trading management.

Email Alerts: Offers email notifications for signal events, enabling remote monitoring when away from your trading terminal.

Arrow Signals: Displays clear arrow signals on the chart for easy identification of BUY and SELL conditions.

Customizable Alerts: Allows users to set alerts for specific moving average color changes and cross events tailored to their trading strategy.

Visual Output: Features color-coded bars and candlesticks that enhance the visualization of moving average interactions.

Session Filters: Provides customizable input parameters to filter trading sessions for optimized performance.

CM Ultimate MA MTF MT4 is an essential tool for traders using MetaTrader 4, designed to elevate your trading strategy with its advanced features and flexibility.

You can also check out the MT5 version of this product:

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#tags CM Ultimate MA MTF MT4, trading indicator, MetaTrader 4, moving averages, technical analysis, forex trading, trading strategy, price action, market trends, trading signals, scalping, swing trading, forex indicators, chart analysis, automated trading, trading alerts