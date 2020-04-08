This is the FXTraderariel ATM Indicator - the best trend indicator we ever created. It shows different trend perfect and supereasy to Spot. Depending on the settings and trading style, it can be used for scalping or long-term trading. The indicator can be used on every time frame, but we advise to use it on , H4 and D1. Especially if you are a novice trader. Pro Traders can also you use it for scalping in smaller timeframes (M1, M5 and M15). This indicator is not a complete trading system. Not should every Signal be traded. Trades should be watched closely.



