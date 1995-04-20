Fibonacci Strategies Signals Indicator

Fibonacci Pro Dashboard: The Ultimate 10-in-1 Trading Tool

Are you tired of endlessly flipping through dozens of charts, trying to find the perfect entry? Do you struggle to keep track of multiple indicators across different currency pairs, often missing the best opportunities?

The Fibonacci Pro Dashboard is your complete solution. This powerful, all-in-one indicator was built for traders who demand precision and efficiency. It monitors every major and minor Forex pair you choose, analyzes them with a suite of 10 proven range-trading strategies, and presents clear, actionable signals in a single, professional dashboard.

Key Features

  • Comprehensive All-in-One Dashboard: See the entire market at a glance. No need to load indicators on multiple charts.

  • Scans 30+ Forex Pairs: The indicator is pre-configured to monitor all major and minor pairs, and the lists are fully customizable.

  • 10 Built-in Trading Strategies: We've integrated ten popular and effective strategies focused on reversals and range-bound markets.

  • Historical Win-Rate Analysis: The dashboard automatically backtests the strategy for each symbol and displays the historical win percentage, giving you an instant statistical edge.

  • Automatic Trade Parameters: Get calculated Limit Entry, Stop Loss, and Target Profit levels for every signal, based on the instrument's real-time volatility (ATR).

  • Fully Customizable Interface: Adjust the panel's size, colors, and row/column spacing to perfectly fit your trading setup.

The 10 Powerful Built-in Strategies

Our indicator combines signals from the following ten analysis methods to generate a high-conviction trade signal:

  1. Fibonacci Support & Resistance Bounce: Identifies reversals from key Fibonacci levels.

  2. Bollinger Bands® Mean Reversion: Detects when price is overextended and likely to revert to the mean.

  3. RSI Overbought/Oversold Entries: Uses the Relative Strength Index to find exhaustion points.

  4. MACD Range Oscillator Play: Identifies momentum shifts suitable for range trading.

  5. Stochastic Oscillator Reversal: Pinpoints potential turning points in the market.

  6. CCI Range Divergence: Uses the Commodity Channel Index to find extreme price levels.

  7. Pivot Point Range Trading: (Strategy logic included for future expansion).

  8. Keltner Channel Reversal: Finds reversal opportunities when price breaks outside the channels.

  9. Donchian Channel Reversal: Signals entries when price reaches the upper or lower boundary of the channel.

  10. Envelope Indicator Bounce: Identifies bounces from the edges of moving average envelopes.

Recommendations:

Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, EURGBP, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDJPY, CADJPY, NZDJPY, EURCHF, GBPCHF, EURAUD, GBPAUD, AUDCAD, EURCAD, XAUUSD.

  • Timeframe : M5 , M30 , H1 .
  • Accounts type: Any ECN, Low spread account.
  • Lot Size: 0.01 for 100 USD Equity

How It Works

The indicator generates a Buy or Sell signal only when three or more of the built-in strategies align on the same candle. This confluence increases the probability of a successful trade. The Analysis column shows you exactly which strategies are contributing to the current signal.

Fully Customizable Input Parameters

You have complete control over the indicator's appearance and functionality:

  • Dashboard Layout: Change panel width, height, X/Y position, and row/column gaps.

  • Colors: Customize the background, text, header, and signal colors.

  • Symbol Lists: Add or remove any instrument from the MajorSymbols and MinorSymbols lists.

  • Strategy Settings: Adjust the parameters for RSI, MACD, Bollinger Bands, and all other indicators to match your personal trading style.

  • Win % Backtest Period: Control how many historical bars are used for the win percentage calculation ( WinPct_HistoryBars).

This indicator is more than just a tool—it's a complete trading framework that brings clarity and confidence to your analysis.

Download the Fibonacci Pro Dashboard today and transform your range trading!


