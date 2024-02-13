The MACD Multicurrency Scanner MT4 is an advanced trading indicator designed to analyze multiple currency pairs using the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) strategy. This tool is perfect for traders seeking to optimize their trading performance by identifying potential buy and sell signals across various timeframes.

With its user-friendly interface, the MACD Multicurrency Scanner MT4 empowers traders to make informed decisions. By delivering real-time alerts and visual signals, it enhances the trading process, making it easier to capture opportunities in the fast-paced forex market.

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Key Features

Buffer Integration: Exposes indicator values as accessible buffers, making them readable by Expert Advisors for automated trading strategies.

Visual Arrow Signals: Plots clear BUY/SELL arrows directly on the chart at signal candles, allowing for quick visual identification of trade opportunities.

Fast and Backtestable: Built on MetaTrader's native OnCalculate() engine, ensuring rapid execution and compatibility with the Strategy Tester for historical performance analysis.

Pop-Up Alerts: Triggers MetaTrader alert pop-ups on signal events, ensuring you never miss a crucial trading opportunity.

Push Notifications: Sends real-time push notifications to your MetaTrader mobile app, allowing you to monitor signals on the go.

Email Alerts: Delivers email notifications regarding signal events, facilitating remote monitoring from anywhere.

On-Chart Dashboard: Displays a real-time information panel directly on the chart, providing an instant overview of signal statuses.

Multi-Symbol Scanner: Monitors multiple currency pairs simultaneously from a single chart, enhancing trading efficiency.

Multi-Timeframe Support: Functions across all standard MetaTrader timeframes from M1 to MN, catering to various trading styles.

Customizable Input Parameters: Offers flexible settings for MACD periods and timeframes, allowing traders to tailor the indicator to their specific strategies.

The MACD Multicurrency Scanner MT4 is an essential tool for traders on the MetaTrader 4 platform, designed to maximize trading efficiency and accuracy.

Need multi-symbol scanning? Explore these related Scanner products:

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