Introducing the Watermark Manager Utility, a powerful tool designed to add personalized watermarks to your chart backgrounds effortlessly. With its unique customization options, you can create stunning watermarks using multiple text fields and account information fields. Whether you're a YouTuber, signal provider, blogger, or anyone in need of watermarking charts, this utility is perfect for you.

This utility supports multi chart functionality, allowing you to add watermarks to all opened charts with ease. It offers fully customizable watermark areas, giving you control over font, font size, color, corner placement, distance, and more. You have the flexibility to display crucial information such as broker, client, server, balance, profit, symbol, timeframe, and symbol + timeframe.

Using the Watermark Manager Utility is a breeze, thanks to its user-friendly parameters. Simply configure the settings to meet your requirements, and the utility will handle the rest. It saves you time and effort by enabling you to draw multiple watermarks on multiple charts simultaneously.

With 13 watermark text fields available, including two custom text areas and one account information display area, you have ample space to add branding elements or personal messages to your charts. The utility ensures your watermarks are strategically placed, allowing you to choose the corner and distance from the chart.

Whether you want to enhance your brand image, protect your content, or simply add a professional touch to your charts, the Watermark Manager Utility is an essential tool for chart watermarking.

Parameters are conveniently categorized into three sections. In Section 1, you can customize text fields with options to activate or deactivate, set custom messages, choose fonts, adjust font sizes, select colors, and define coordinates. Section 1 Common Parameters provide additional settings such as anchor type, text slope, auto arrange functionality, and background placement.

Section 2 offers similar customization options for additional text fields, giving you even more flexibility in creating watermarks. Section 2 Common Parameters allow you to specify the chart corner for anchoring, anchor type, text slope, and background placement.

Section 3 focuses on account information inputs, enabling you to display relevant data in your watermarks. Customize information fields and adjust parameters such as corner placement, anchor type, text slope, coordinates, gap for text, font, font size, color, and background placement.

The Watermark Manager Utility offers a comprehensive range of features, from multi-chart support and full customization capabilities to its suitability for various users and quick activation/deactivation of individual indicators. Enhance your charts with watermarks and take your trading presentations to the next level with this indispensable tool.


    Parameters

    • Section 1 Parameters
      • Text 1-3 Parameters - Custom text field settings.
      • Section 1 Common Parameters -  Common text field settings.
    • Section 2 Parameters
      • Text 1-5 Parameters - Custom text field settings.
      • Section 2 Common Parameters - Common text field settings.
    • Section 3 Parameters
      • Information 1-5 - Account information inputs
      • Section 3 Common Parameters - Common text field settings.
    • Common Parameters
      • Multichart - Activate/ Deactivate multi chart drawing mode
