Dollar Mint Indicator

Dollar mint indicator is a special workmanship with years of experience in forex.  
Dollar mint ea is a fully non repaint indicator optimised with price action data such that once it gives you a signal t . The indicator   can be used to trade anything on the mt4 with much ease.

Benefits ;
  • Fully non repaint
  • Use in any timeframe
  • Use in all the available tradable assets on mt4

Best to use on h4.
It generates fully analysed buy and sell signals based on trend and also filters out retracements and pull backs.


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5 (1)
Experts
Dollarmint-ea is a multi currency trading ea which also includes all the instruments available on mt4 and uses a trend following strategy incorporating moving averaged to filter trends. Dollarmint-ea works best on major pairs in the market such as EURUSD, USDJPY , USDCHF, USDCAD , GBPUSD, NZDUSD , AUDUSD , and also XAUUSD. It uses market orders to trade and no pending orders are used. This forex ea works across all the timeframes from m15 to h4 where its ability to profit from the markets increa
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