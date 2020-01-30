Period Separator Pro

Introducing the Period Separator Pro Utility, a powerful tool designed to enhance your trading experience by drawing multi-timeframe trading time sessions on your chart background. This utility offers unique user experiences through a convenient quick button panel, allowing you to effortlessly view and manage different timeframes.

With the Period Separator Pro Utility, you can easily visualize multiple period separators simultaneously. For instance, you can overlay 15-minute, 30-minute, 1-hour, 4-hour, daily, weekly, and monthly period separators onto a 5-minute chart. This feature enables you to gain a comprehensive understanding of the market across various timeframes. Furthermore, the utility notifies you whenever a new candle is opened, ensuring you stay informed about critical market movements.

An invaluable feature of this utility is its ability to display the remaining time for open candles to close across important timeframes. It goes beyond just the current timeframe, providing you with the remaining times for M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, and D1. This information allows you to better manage your trading decisions and time your entries and exits effectively.

The Period Separator Pro Utility boasts a range of customizable features to suit your preferences and requirements. You can quickly activate or deactivate each period separator and remaining time display individually, giving you full control over the information displayed on your charts.

Stay updated with the mobile, pop-up, and email notification system, which keeps you informed of market events and changes. Customize the utility's parameters to meet your specific needs, such as minimum historical bars for data calculation and activation or deactivation of server time.

Additionally, the utility offers a flexible alert system with options to enable or disable mobile notifications, pop-up message alerts, and email alerts. You can choose to receive alerts for new candle openings, ensuring you never miss important market developments.

The Period Separator Pro Utility provides a visually appealing interface with customizable panel parameters. Set the theme colors, adjust the positioning of the product name, and activate or deactivate the button panel as desired. The utility's separator parameters allow you to customize line colors, styles, and widths to suit your chart aesthetics.

The remaining time countdown parameters offer flexibility in adjusting the positioning of the countdown data, step distances, label and time colors, font size, and font style. These customizable features allow you to personalize the utility to align with your trading setup.

In conclusion, the Period Separator Pro Utility revolutionizes the way you view and manage multiple timeframes, providing valuable insights and enhancing your trading workflow. Benefit from its advanced features, customizable parameters, and comprehensive notification system to make well-informed trading decisions. 


    Parameters

    • Period Separate Filters - Customize timeframes for specific conditions.
      • Countdown Filters - Customize countdown for specific conditions.
        • Alert Parameters - Customize alerts for specific conditions.
          • Graphic Parameters - Customize visual appearance and colors.
          fxcommentary
          1928
          fxcommentary 2024.12.06 02:47 
           

          Tool deletes my drawing after changing timeframes. Developer claims it is not his code. I tested a lot of time on my usual template which works perfectly with 12 indicators at least 6 month without any change. Sudenly when i use this tool - periodseparator - all my usual drawings are deleted.

          Thushara Dissanayake
          27591
          Reply from developer Thushara Dissanayake 2024.12.07 13:38
          I have thoroughly reviewed the source code and tested the indicator. It does not delete all drawings on the chart, only the objects created by the indicator itself. If you'd like, feel free to send me a private message, and I can demonstrate that user drawn objects are not being removed.
          Reply to review