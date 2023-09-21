Volume Accumulation Index

Sensitivity - Number of bars to calculate values

A technical indicator that calculates its readings on trading volumes. In the form of a histogram, it shows the accumulation of the strength of the movement of the trading instrument. It has independent calculation systems for bullish and bearish directions. Works on any trading instruments and time frames. Can complement any trading system.The indicator does not redraw its values, the signals appear on the current candle.It is easy to use and does not load the chart, does not require additional parameter calculations. It has the only changeable parameter - sensitivity.To trade, use a scheme of two time frames, to determine the direction of the trend, use the M30, H1 or H4 time frame, to make transactions in the direction of the trend, use the M1, M5 or M15 time frames.When the green histogram increases, the market moves up, you can open long trades. When the histogram breaks, the volumes have decreased, a reversal or a temporary stop are possible. Similarly, if there is a decrease in the blue histogram - the market is moving down, you can open short deals. The start of an increase or decrease in histograms is indicated by arrows; several types of alerts can be used. Do not use the indicator on small timeframes without trend detection.