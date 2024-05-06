Candle finder robot MT4

Candle finder robot MT4

Candle finder robot is one of the trading assistant tools that helps the trader, this tool helps the trader to examine all the currency pairs that are in the Metatrader watch list in detail within a few seconds. Find the desired signals.

According to the strategy that is defined for this robot, in your watch list, it carefully looks for trend change candles, there are many trend change candles that traders use in their trading decisions. This robot can simply check all these candles and show them to the trader as a signal.


The candles that this expert can find are:

  • White hammer candles
  • Reverse hammer candles
  • The Penetrating star candles
  • Doji Dragonfly candles
  • Tombstone Doji Candles
  • Ascending Span candles
  • Descending Span candles
  • Penetration candles
  • Bullish Harami candles
  • Ascending Harami Cross candles
  • Descending Harami candles
  • Descending Harami Cross candles
  • Morning Star candles
  • Candles Ceiling Pliers With Two Candles Before
  • Candles Floor Tongs With Three Candles

This expert can inform the trader of the found signals in several ways, and all the methods can be adjusted and changed, we will discuss all these methods below.

  1.  Sending an alarm through the notification of Metatrader mobile application 4
  2.  Sending alarms via email to the trader
  3.  Through MetaTrader Alert
  4.  Display signals and candles on the price chart page

This robot is very suitable for traders who trade with candlestick strategy.


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Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Master Close via Telegram for MT4
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilities
Master Close via Telegram can help you perform some management tasks on MT4/MT5 remotely via your Telegram by one click, easy to set up & use. Demo here (see more Master Notify   Master Control  ) ************************************************************************************ LIST OF COMMANDS: info_acc -  Get account info info_pen -   Get pending orders details info_pos -   Get positions details info_pos_sum -   Get positions summary close_pen -   Delete all pending orders close_pos_all -
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