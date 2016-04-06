Light Orders Copier

High-speed trades duplicator, specially designed for copying trades with adjusted lot size and direction at same account.

It can be aslo useful for subscribers of SIGNALS service. If you are a subscriber of trading signals then you can see that trading lot size could be different from signal provider to subscriber.

Provider can use too big or too small lot size that can be inappropriate for your deposite amount (too risky).

Another feature of this copier is a trading direction reverse. It can be useful for loss strategies - in this case BUY order could be turned to the SELL order and vice versa, so it can give a chance to take a profit instead of loss.

Example 1: Original lot size is 0.01. We need to increase it x10 times.

Solution: Set Lot multiplier to 9. In this case EA will copy trade and the newly lot size will be 0.01x9=0.09.

Total lot size will be 0.01 + 0.09 = 0.10 lots.

Example2: Original lot size is 0.1. We need to decrease result lot size till 0.02.

Solution: Set CopyMode = REVERSE and Fixed lot size 0.08.

Total lot size will be Buy 0.1 + Sell 0.08 = Buy 0.02 lots.

Settings:

CopyMode - Orders copy mode Direct / Reverse.

Trades operations - 1. Open and close orders 2. Open new orders only. 3. Close old orders only.

Signal's definitions - 1. By Magic number 2. By orders' comments.

Magic numbers management - 1. Any magics 2. Defined magics from list 3. Ignored magics from list.

Order comments - to copy orders with specific comments

Lots managing - 1. Lots multiplier 2. Fixed lot size 3. Lots per 1000$ account balance

SL and TP mode - 1. Copy source SL and TP 2. Do not copy SL and TP 3. Copy SL only 4. Copy TP only 5. Copy custom SL and TP.

Custom SL - defined SL value, points.

Custom TP - defined TP value, points.

Duplicated profit XX, points - invisible TP to close duplicated order when profit reached XX points

Max slippage, points - allow to open trade if deviation between current price and source order is not more than this limit, 0=off.

Better Price, points - copy trades for better price. 0=off.

Max drop down, % - max DD to stop copying new trades. 0=off.

Custom orders comments - to mark duplicated orders.

Working pairs - 1. All pairs 2. Selected pairs from list. 3. Ignored pairs from list. Use a separator ";" to split pairs in the list line.

Duplicated orders Magic ID - change it if you are going to use 2 or more LightCopier at few charts. Use the unique Magic at each chart.

Max spread, points - to skip duplicate trades if spread reached XX points.

Push notifications - send push messages to your mobile MT4 when order open

WAV file for open trades

Colored sheme - use for black or white background



