Light Orders Copier

5

High-speed trades duplicator, specially designed for copying trades with adjusted lot size and direction at same account. 

It can be aslo useful for subscribers of SIGNALS service. If you are a subscriber of trading signals then you can see that trading lot size could be different from signal provider to subscriber.

Provider can use too big or too small lot size that can be inappropriate for your deposite amount (too risky).

Another feature of this copier is a trading direction reverse. It can be useful for loss strategies - in this case BUY order could be turned to the SELL order and vice versa, so it can give a chance to take a profit instead of loss.

Example 1: Original lot size is 0.01. We need to increase it x10 times.

Solution: Set Lot multiplier to 9. In this case EA will copy trade and the newly lot size will be 0.01x9=0.09.

Total lot size will be 0.01 + 0.09 = 0.10 lots.

Example2: Original lot size is 0.1. We need to decrease result lot size till 0.02.

Solution: Set CopyMode = REVERSE and Fixed lot size 0.08.

Total lot size will be Buy 0.1 + Sell 0.08 = Buy 0.02 lots.

Settings:

  • CopyMode - Orders copy mode Direct / Reverse.
  • Trades operations - 1. Open and close orders 2. Open new orders only. 3. Close old orders only.
  • Signal's definitions - 1. By Magic number 2. By orders' comments.
  • Magic numbers management - 1. Any magics 2. Defined magics from list 3. Ignored magics from list.
  • Order comments - to copy orders with specific comments
  • Lots managing - 1. Lots multiplier 2. Fixed lot size 3. Lots per 1000$ account balance
  • SL and TP mode - 1. Copy source SL and TP  2. Do not copy SL and TP  3. Copy SL only  4. Copy TP only  5. Copy custom SL and TP.
  • Custom SL - defined SL value, points.
  • Custom TP - defined TP value, points.
  • Duplicated profit XX, points - invisible TP to close duplicated order when profit reached XX points
  • Max slippage, points - allow to open trade if deviation between current price and source order is not more than this limit, 0=off.
  • Better Price, points - copy trades for better price. 0=off.
  • Max drop down, % - max DD to stop copying new trades. 0=off.
  • Custom orders comments - to mark duplicated orders.
  • Working pairs - 1. All pairs 2. Selected pairs from list. 3. Ignored pairs from list. Use a separator ";" to split pairs in the list line.
  • Duplicated orders Magic ID - change it if you are going to use 2 or more LightCopier at few charts. Use the unique Magic at each chart.
  • Max spread, points - to skip duplicate trades if spread reached XX points.
  • Push notifications - send push messages to your mobile MT4 when order open
  • WAV file for open trades 
  • Colored sheme - use for black or white background


Reviews 24
donatas.en
719
donatas.en 2023.01.09 13:04 
 

LightCopier is simple and easy to use. Superb work!

Resonate
49
Resonate 2020.01.23 18:59 
 

Excellent product and support. Confirmed with the author before purchasing that it works with MT4 VPS as well as third-party VPS. It's working perfectly on MT4 VPS for me, and allowing me to scale a signal's volumes up. I thought this was done by MT4 automatically, but this allows me to make the correction and add further boost as desired. Thanks Mikhail!

Alexander Scheider
1412
Alexander Scheider 2019.06.23 18:15 
 

i use this EA since a few months and it works pretty much good. i also instructs the autor for a job and he have done a very good and fast job :):)

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This is an automatic parameter optimizer for the   Trend Line PRO   indicator Easily and quickly you will select the optimal parameters for your favorite Trend Line PRO indicator.  Optimization takes only a few seconds. The optimizer allows you to find the best parameters for each pair and period: Amplitude, TP1-TP3, StopLoss, as well as values for Time Filter and HTF Filter on the selected history section (Days)  To optimize different timeframes, you need a different range of history: M5-M15
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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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Renko On Chart
Mikhail Zhitnev
1 (1)
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You can now use the conventional price charts to display Renko bars. This indicator can send dialog boxes with alerts, push notifications to mobile devices and emails. You can easily use this indicator to create Expert Advisors, because the indicator uses buffers. Indicator parameters Renko size, points - size of Renko bars Arrows gap, points - distance to the signal arrows Alerts - true/false - use pop-up alerts when signals appear Push notifications - send Push notifications to the mobile ter
Global Breakeven and Trailingstop
Mikhail Zhitnev
Utilities
Trading utilite (expert advisor) Global Breakeven and Trailingstop developed for: Automatic set StopLoss and TakeProfit for orders opened manually or by other expert advisers Transfer stoploss to breakeven Trailing stop You can setup utilite at any existing chart and it will manage all opened orders for all pairs, or just selected pairs from the list. Also, you can setup utilite for each trading chart separately, and apply the unique setting for each chart. Settings: StopLoss  - stoploss size, p
Orders copier MultiMT4
Mikhail Zhitnev
Utilities
Fast and relible, low CPU usage, optimized code. Can copy from single master to few clients or from few masters to single client. Do not affect to other EAs or manual trading, just specific magics orders. Can use few methods of lots size for copying trades. And a lot of other features. Thanks for using! Installation: Master -> Client(s). Install copier for every terminal at a single chart. Few Masters -> Client. Install copier for every master terminal at a single chart. Install client copier
Filter:
donatas.en
719
donatas.en 2023.01.09 13:04 
 

LightCopier is simple and easy to use. Superb work!

Mohammed Al Badaai
525
Mohammed Al Badaai 2020.03.26 10:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Resonate
49
Resonate 2020.01.23 18:59 
 

Excellent product and support. Confirmed with the author before purchasing that it works with MT4 VPS as well as third-party VPS. It's working perfectly on MT4 VPS for me, and allowing me to scale a signal's volumes up. I thought this was done by MT4 automatically, but this allows me to make the correction and add further boost as desired. Thanks Mikhail!

Alexander Scheider
1412
Alexander Scheider 2019.06.23 18:15 
 

i use this EA since a few months and it works pretty much good. i also instructs the autor for a job and he have done a very good and fast job :):)

Irfan
1752
Irfan 2019.03.22 09:59 
 

This is a very good EA. Mikhail has developed this product keeping in mind different trading styles, customers might have to adjust the functionality. Mikhail is very helpful and he promptly replies to your queries.

sf72
1201
sf72 2019.03.14 16:19 
 

The perfect product, for what I need.

Also very friendly, when it comes to questions, super quick respond to a question. That´s why: Five stars.

Hazim Abd
255
Hazim Abd 2019.02.07 10:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Joseph
107
Joseph 2018.08.15 14:06 
 

Excellent product. Excellent after sales service! Keep it up!

D G
1604
D G 2018.08.09 13:53 
 

Great product! Excellent support ! Investment is paid off instantly.

aldelcon
406
aldelcon 2018.07.18 02:14 
 

gran trabajo, me ayuda justamente en lo que necesitaba.

Ammar Hashmi
338
Ammar Hashmi 2018.04.04 12:27 
 

extra ordinary support and level of understanding . i really appreciate the support and help from your side. and also its very easy and user friendly interface .

Poh Kay Seng
407
Poh Kay Seng 2017.07.07 23:34 
 

It is simple to use and works well and the support is excellent! Thanks Mikhail

[Deleted] 2017.06.11 01:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Arnaldo Leitao Siqueira Junior
438
Arnaldo Leitao Siqueira Junior 2017.04.13 03:23 
 

The best is the support of Mikhail 24/7 in whatsapp!

joinpromanagers
1121
joinpromanagers 2017.04.12 00:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Tran Quoc Cuong
603
Tran Quoc Cuong 2017.04.04 03:53 
 

I've used for a month. The EA is working very well. Very good PRODUCT but good PRICE !!

willian0210
140
willian0210 2017.03.31 03:05 
 

Very solid, no problems so far. I use to multiply lots on calm and it works a treat. Also Mikhail support was very good to explain to me the basics. Would definitely use his services again. Cheers, Will.

scoho7
19
scoho7 2017.03.15 23:53 
 

Product works just like it is supposed to and has friendly, quick support.

1q2w3ezx
434
1q2w3ezx 2017.03.09 18:24 
 

Solid product.....performing great on live accounts...excellent customer service...Mike responds quickly to questions.

newtrojan
343
newtrojan 2017.02.23 21:26 
 

Great product. I am using it with real signals on live account and have no issues. Developer is pretty awesome with support. Just waiting for his new EA to be released.

Good product and good developer and best support.

12
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