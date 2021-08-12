Racing
- Experts
-
Evgeniy Zhdan➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
Products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/trendhunter/seller
➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
The unique algorithm of the trading expert calculates the nature of price movements over a certain period of time and builds tactics of work depending on the current market situation.
The auto-tuning algorithm for changing market trends allows the adviser to work non-linearly and with minimal delay to follow the price.
Recommended Trading Instruments (5M): GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY.
The best trading results are achieved on ECN accounts with a low spread.
Installing the adviser on a VPS server will increase stability.
The EA has a minimum of settings and is completely ready for offline work on the trading account without the need to optimize and install additional .set-files.
Settings:
- Comment to orders - Comments on orders;
- Risk for lot - Percentage of risk for lot calculation;
- if MaxRisk = 0, lot will be - If Risk = 0, the lot will be like this;
- MaxLot - Limit the maximum lot;
- Take profit - Take profit;
- Stop loss - Stop Loss;
- MACD TF - MACD Indicator Timeframe
- MACD-fast - MACD-fast;
- MACD-Slow - MACD-slow;
- MACD-Signal - MACD-Signal;
- Slip - Slip;
- Max spead - Limit the maximum spread;
- Magic number - Magic number to distinguish your orders.