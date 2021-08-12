The unique algorithm of the trading expert calculates the nature of price movements over a certain period of time and builds tactics of work depending on the current market situation.





The auto-tuning algorithm for changing market trends allows the adviser to work non-linearly and with minimal delay to follow the price.

Recommended Trading Instruments (5M): GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY.

The best trading results are achieved on ECN accounts with a low spread.





Installing the adviser on a VPS server will increase stability.





The EA has a minimum of settings and is completely ready for offline work on the trading account without the need to optimize and install additional .set-files. Settings: