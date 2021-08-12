Kovner System

Kovner System EA is a professional and automated scalper. Easy to use, proved strategy and just focused on EURCHF. This EA uses some calculated price actions with 7 indicators' confirmations. The EA sets everything automatically.


Advantages

  • NO Grid, NO Martingale, NO Averaging and high risk strategies.
  • The EA always uses Stop Loss and Trailing.
  • Dropdown style Money Management can be set easily. Also, fixed lot size available.
  • No needs extra settings. Default settings are enough.


Requirements

  • TimeFrame: M1
  • Symbol: EURCHF
  • Digits: Any.
  • Broker: ECN or low spread.
  • Server: VPS.
  • Balance: Min $100.


Parametres

  • Money Management: Money Management is calculated by FREE MARGIN. That will open lot size dynamically.
  • Fixed Lot Size: If Money Management set to Fixed Lot Size, the EA will open fixed lot size order.
  • Take Profit (Pips): Take Profit. If you want, you can set 0 value, because Trailing SL will track orders.
  • Stop Loss: Recommended to use SL always.
  • Trailing Stop Loss: Trailing Stop will start to trail the price on this pip level. If 0, disabled.
  • Trailing Distance to Price: Trailing Stop and price distance as pips.
  • Max Spread: Maximum allowed spread.
  • Show Info Panel: YES/NO. The EA will show some details about EA, trades, server and symbol on the left.
  • Magic Number: Unique magic number for EA's trades.
  • Order Comment: Special comment for orders.


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RiskShield Dragon   — Automated Multi-Currency Advisor Combining intelligent algorithms, robust protection mechanisms, and flexible configuration, **RiskShield Dragon** delivers consistent profits with minimal risk. --- ## Key Advantages * **Multi-Currency & Multi-Threaded**: Supports over 20 currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY, and more) simultaneously on any timeframe. * **Minimum Deposit from 10,000**: Optimized for trading with a starting balance of 10,000 account uni
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Thi Thu Ha Hoang
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️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
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