Kovner System
- Experts
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Burcak SengezerForex Market Analyst, Chartist, Senior Programmer of MQL4-5, C++, C#, PHP, SQL, HTML5, CSS3, XML, Javascript...
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Kovner System EA is a professional and automated scalper. Easy to use, proved strategy and just focused on EURCHF. This EA uses some calculated price actions with 7 indicators' confirmations. The EA sets everything automatically.
Advantages
- NO Grid, NO Martingale, NO Averaging and high risk strategies.
- The EA always uses Stop Loss and Trailing.
- Dropdown style Money Management can be set easily. Also, fixed lot size available.
- No needs extra settings. Default settings are enough.
Requirements
- TimeFrame: M1
- Symbol: EURCHF
- Digits: Any.
- Broker: ECN or low spread.
- Server: VPS.
- Balance: Min $100.
Parametres
- Money Management: Money Management is calculated by FREE MARGIN. That will open lot size dynamically.
- Fixed Lot Size: If Money Management set to Fixed Lot Size, the EA will open fixed lot size order.
- Take Profit (Pips): Take Profit. If you want, you can set 0 value, because Trailing SL will track orders.
- Stop Loss: Recommended to use SL always.
- Trailing Stop Loss: Trailing Stop will start to trail the price on this pip level. If 0, disabled.
- Trailing Distance to Price: Trailing Stop and price distance as pips.
- Max Spread: Maximum allowed spread.
- Show Info Panel: YES/NO. The EA will show some details about EA, trades, server and symbol on the left.
- Magic Number: Unique magic number for EA's trades.
- Order Comment: Special comment for orders.