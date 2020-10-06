WOW Dash Zero Plus Ai Robot

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Lot0.01 with 30 Seconds next open trade, XAUUSD and Major Currency pairs.

Parameters





General Trade Settings

Money Management



Lot : Fixed (can change)

Strategies - Current timeframe Strategies it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels

- Current timeframe Strategies it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions - Current Strategies

- Current Strategies MagicNumber - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number.

- individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. NextOpenTradeAfterMinutes - 15Minutes is default, can change it

- 15Minutes is default, can change it MaxSpread - upto currency pairs,

- upto currency pairs, MaxSlippage - upto currency pairs,

- upto currency pairs, Push Notifications - true is on for send alert to your Metatrader ID.

- true is on for send alert to your Metatrader ID. MaxLongTrades - Max Long positions you need.

- Max Long positions you need. MaxShortTrades - Max Short positions you need.

- Max Short positions you need. Hedging- true is on this function automatic hedging.

for Example you can set follow this, Funding 500$

M15 timeframe using Main Strategies (WOW DASH Zero Plus 2) on Gold M15 chart, Lot0.01, NextOpenTradeAfterSeconds = 30 Seconds, Close function using default functions.

Forward test XAUUSD Lot0.01 Funding 500$ 1 Sep - 2 Sep 2020 = Pass

Tips: You can true all close function in all mode together., Close total 50orders+50$ total open profit.