WOW Dash Zero Plus Ai Robot
- Experts
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Nirundorn PromphaoI have my Ai Robot, EA for your success trading, See my portfolio http://winnerhost.com , https://winwifi.blogspot.com , https://facebook.com/WinWiFiRobot , https://youtube.com/Thechatthong , https://mrpwowdash.blogspot.com , https://60markets4you.blogspot.com , https://60axi.blogspot.com
- Version: 371.20
- Updated: 6 October 2020
- Activations: 5
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้าGold M15 timeframe, Price Movement Trading, Fund Min 500$
Lot0.01 with 30 Seconds next open trade, XAUUSD and Major Currency pairs.
Parameters
- Money Management
- Lot : Fixed (can change)
- Strategies - Current timeframe Strategies it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels
- Close Functions - Current Strategies
- MagicNumber - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number.
- NextOpenTradeAfterMinutes - 15Minutes is default, can change it
- MaxSpread - upto currency pairs,
- MaxSlippage - upto currency pairs,
- Push Notifications - true is on for send alert to your Metatrader ID.
- MaxLongTrades - Max Long positions you need.
- MaxShortTrades- Max Short positions you need.
- Hedging- true is on this function automatic hedging.
for Example you can set follow this, Funding 500$
M15 timeframe using Main Strategies (WOW DASH Zero Plus 2) on Gold M15 chart, Lot0.01, NextOpenTradeAfterSeconds = 30 Seconds, Close function using default functions.
Forward test XAUUSD Lot0.01 Funding 500$ 1 Sep - 2 Sep 2020 = Pass
Tips: You can true all close function in all mode together., Close total 50orders+50$ total open profit.
For sidway recommended M5 timeframe, using WOW DASH ZERO PLUS-KO2 strategy and default close function mode(true), see the picture description How it work.