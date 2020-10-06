WOW Dash Zero Plus Ai Robot

I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า

Gold M15 timeframe, Price Movement Trading, Fund Min 500$ 

Lot0.01 with 30 Seconds next open trade, XAUUSD and Major Currency pairs.

Parameters


General Trade Settings
  • Money Management 
  • Lot : Fixed (can change)
  • Strategies - Current timeframe Strategies it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels
  • Close Functions - Current Strategies
  • MagicNumber - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number.
  • NextOpenTradeAfterMinutes - 15Minutes is default, can change it
  • MaxSpread - upto currency pairs,
  • MaxSlippage - upto currency pairs,
  • Push Notifications - true is on for send alert to your Metatrader ID.
  • MaxLongTrades - Max Long positions you need.
  • MaxShortTrades- Max Short positions you need.
  • Hedging- true is on this function automatic hedging.

for Example you can set follow this, Funding 500$ 
M15 timeframe using Main Strategies (WOW DASH Zero Plus 2) on Gold M15 chart, Lot0.01, NextOpenTradeAfterSeconds = 30 Seconds, Close function using default functions. 
Forward test XAUUSD Lot0.01 Funding 500$ 1 Sep - 2 Sep 2020 = Pass

Tips: You can true all close function in all mode together., Close total 50orders+50$ total open profit.

For sidway recommended M5 timeframe, using WOW DASH ZERO PLUS-KO2 strategy and default close function mode(true), see the picture description How it work.


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1 (1)
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