Check out my youtube channel about forex trading robots:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL_p6fuQtNkg-1rRY69t5Ig





Message me on telegram if you have any questions:

https://t.me/BRobotTrader





H1 TIMEFRAME





Updates and improvements(2021.08.12):

USE THE SET FILES FROM THE COMMENT SECTION!



This is the biggest update in the life of the KILIMANJARO EA, it got new features and NEW engine, plus many new parameters to optimize and play around with.



---It got the official TheNomadTrader Dynamic engine system alongisde with good risk:reward ratio.



---New feature that allows traders to tell the EA after how much time(X value in minutes) the EA can close trades by dynamic exit. This feature boosts the EA perfoemance and it is a key feature in crisis situations.







Strategy: trades the trend and enter the market based on candlestick patterns and 4 moving averages crosses with fully optimized parameters to find the sweet spot to open trade, also trades the Big movements, and rides it when the market is the most the most volatile .

It won't blow your account because it uses only secure strategies.

Symbol: All Currency pairs and the 4 main metals.

Kilimanjaro is a fully automated expert Advisor with secure stop loss level.

Kilimanjaro EA passed 10 year (2009-2021) real 99.9% tick data backtest with spread and commission!













Features



Ready to work without prior configuration.

auto lot based on account equity!

Works with any broker.

It works with three, four and five-digit quotes.

Secure with fixed stop loss on each trade.

This EA’s Strategy is a result of a 6 years manual trading and continuously sharpening the system. Now i made an EA out of it and it passed 10 years real 99.9% tick data backtest. This EA is a beast and waiting for the prey patiently to hunt it down, and make profits.

Every trade has stop loss and it DOES NOT USE Dangerous systems like the Grid, martingale and other risky strategies.

So, just lean back let he EA work and enjoy profits.

If you have any questions contact me, i am glad to help you!





If you are using backtest data with lower precision than 99.9%, then the results may vary !

Recommendations:

Minimum desposit 100USD/0.01 lots for low risk secure trading.

Have a Great Trading!

MY OFFICIAL WEBSITE: https://nomadforexrobots.com/



